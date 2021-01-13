Eagle Bancorp Announces Earnings Call On January 28, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc., (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGBN), the parent company of EagleBank, today announced that it will host a teleconference call for the financial community on January 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EST) to discuss its fourth quarter & year-end 2020 financial results. Those results will be released after the close of business on January 27, 2021.



Interested parties may call 1.877.303.6220 to listen and participate in the call. The Conference ID Code is 2276066. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company’s website, which is www.EagleBankCorp.com. A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website through February 11, 2021.