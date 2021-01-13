 

Eagle Bancorp Announces Earnings Call On January 28, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc., (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGBN), the parent company of EagleBank, today announced that it will host a teleconference call for the financial community on January 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EST) to discuss its fourth quarter & year-end 2020 financial results. Those results will be released after the close of business on January 27, 2021.

Interested parties may call 1.877.303.6220 to listen and participate in the call. The Conference ID Code is 2276066. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company’s website, which is www.EagleBankCorp.com. A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website through February 11, 2021.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of Company operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements contained in this release.

EagleBank Contact
Dave Danielson
240.552.9534


