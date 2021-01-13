 

Pontem Corporation Announces Pricing of Upsized $600 Million Initial Public Offering

New York (ots/PRNewswire) - Pontem Corporation (the "Company"), a special
purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a
combination with one or more businesses and led by Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer Hubertus Mühlhäuser and Lead Director Burak Alici, today announced the
pricing of its initial public offering of 60,000,000 units at a price of $10.00
per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade
under the ticker symbol "PNTM.U" beginning January 13, 2021. Each unit consists
of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-third of one redeemable
warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A
ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the
securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary
shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange
under the symbols "PNTM" and "PNTM WS," respectively. The offering is expected
to close on January 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Guggenheim Securities, LLC are serving as
joint book-running managers for this offering. The Company has granted the
underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 9,000,000 units at
the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies
of the prospectus may be obtained from: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC,
Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560,
Telephone: 1-800-221-1037, email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; and
Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attn: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 330 Madison
Avenue, New York, NY 10017, Telephone: 212-518-9658, email:
GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

Registration statements relating to the securities became effective on January
12, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities
in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be
unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any
such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking
statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and
the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the
offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or
that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking
statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the
control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of
the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the
Company's offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
Copies are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov . The Company
undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes
after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/151882/4810697
OTS: Pontem Corporation


