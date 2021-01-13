Pontem Corporation Announces Pricing of Upsized $600 Million Initial Public Offering

New York (ots/PRNewswire) - Pontem Corporation (the "Company"), a special

purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a

combination with one or more businesses and led by Chairman and Chief Executive

Officer Hubertus Mühlhäuser and Lead Director Burak Alici, today announced the

pricing of its initial public offering of 60,000,000 units at a price of $10.00

per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade

under the ticker symbol "PNTM.U" beginning January 13, 2021. Each unit consists

of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-third of one redeemable

warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A

ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the

securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary

shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange

under the symbols "PNTM" and "PNTM WS," respectively. The offering is expected

to close on January 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.



Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Guggenheim Securities, LLC are serving as

joint book-running managers for this offering. The Company has granted the

underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 9,000,000 units at

the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.







of the prospectus may be obtained from: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC,

Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560,

Telephone: 1-800-221-1037, email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; and

Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attn: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 330 Madison

Avenue, New York, NY 10017, Telephone: 212-518-9658, email:

GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.



Registration statements relating to the securities became effective on January

12, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the

solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities

in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be

unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any

such state or jurisdiction.



Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking

statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and

the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the

offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or

that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking

statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the

control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of

the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the

Company's offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Copies are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov . The Company

undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes

after the date of this release, except as required by law.



