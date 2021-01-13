Allied Esports and HyperX Renew Naming Rights Agreement for HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas

Allied Esports , a global esports entertainment company and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE), and HyperX , the gaming division of Kingston Technology, Inc. , today announced the renewal of their exclusive naming rights agreement for Allied Esports’ global flagship property, HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, located at Luxor Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Gamers participate in a tournament at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)

Per the multiyear deal, HyperX will continue to receive prominent branding and signage inside and outside of the venue, as well as across all arena promotions, content and social media platforms. HyperX and Allied Esports will continue to partner on a variety of co-branded experiences and events at the arena focused on growing their gaming and esports communities.

“HyperX has been an incredible naming rights partner for our flagship property, bringing authenticity and credibility to the most recognized esports venue and production facility in the world,” said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. “We are thrilled to extend this landmark alliance as we work together to continue delivering exciting experiences and content for customers and partners alike.”

“HyperX is excited to retain the naming rights sponsorship of the HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas as a sign of our commitment and dedication to esports and the gaming community,” said Daniel Kelley, director of marketing, HyperX. “Allied Esports is a key partner for us, proving their ability to be a best-in-class esports destination, and we look forward to continued success with them.”

As the premier esports venue and production facility in North America, the world-renowned HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas has become a global destination for esports fans, professional players, streamers and influencers, event organizers, publishers and teams. Since opening in March 2018, when it was named the Esports Business Summit’s Venue of the Year, HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas has hosted more than 500 events, including industry icons like League of Legends All-Star and Capcom Cup. Furthermore, HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas welcomed more than 300,000 visitors in 2019.