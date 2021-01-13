 

Genetron Health to Present at BTIG Early Cancer Screening, Diagnostics Reimbursement and Genomic Tools KOL Day on Jan. 22, 2021

Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced that management will present at the BTIG Early Cancer Screening, Diagnostics Reimbursement and Genomic Tools KOL Day on Jan. 22, 2021.

Yunfu Hu, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Genetron Health, is scheduled to speak on “The Future of Molecular Cancer Diagnostics in the U.S. and China: A Former FDA Deputy Director’s Perspectives on the Latest Molecular Cancer Diagnostics Technologies, What Are the Biggest Opportunities and Hurdle’s from the FDA’s Point of View, and the Rapidly Emerging Cancer Diagnostic Opportunities in China” at 9:00 AM EST.

About Genetron Holdings Limited

Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:GTH) is a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in cancer molecular profiling and harnesses advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment. The Company has developed a comprehensive oncology portfolio that covers the entire spectrum of cancer management, addressing needs and challenges from early screening, diagnosis and treatment recommendations, as well as continuous disease monitoring and care. Genetron Health also partners with global biopharmaceutical companies and offers customized services and products. For more information, please visit ir.genetronhealth.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

