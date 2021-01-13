LASSILA & TIKANOJA’S SHAREHOLDERS’ NOMINATION BOARD SUBMITS PROPOSALS FOR THE 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Lassila & Tikanoja’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board, established by the Annual General Meeting on 12 March 2020, submits the following proposals to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 18 March 2021. The proposals will also be included in the notice of the 2021 Annual General Meeting.

Members of the Board of Directors

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that the number of members of the Board of Directors remains unchanged at seven (7).

The Nomination Board proposes that Heikki Bergholm, Teemu Kangas-Kärki, Laura Lares, Sakari Lassila, Laura Tarkka and Pasi Tolppanen are elected to the Board of Directors from among the current members and Jukka Leinonen is elected as a new member. A presentation on the proposed new member is attached to this release.

All candidates have given their consent to the election and are independent of the company and its significant shareholders. The members of the Board of Directors will elect a chairman and vice-chairman from their number. The names of the persons elected for these positions will be published at a later date.

The members of the Board of Directors are presented on Lassila & Tikanoja’s website https://www.lt.fi/en/company/management-and-board-of-directors/board-o ...

Remuneration paid to the Board of Directors

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors remains unchanged and is as follows:

– chairman, EUR 60,000 per year;

– vice-chairman, EUR 40,000 per year; and

– members, EUR 30,000 per year.

It is proposed that the fees be paid so that 40% of the annual fee is paid in Lassila & Tikanoja’s shares held by the company or, if this is not feasible, shares acquired from the market, and 60% in cash. Shares are to be issued to Board members and, where necessary, acquired directly from the market on behalf of Board members within the next 14 trading days, free from restrictions on trading, from the Annual General Meeting.

In addition, it is proposed that the following fees be paid: EUR 1,000 per meeting to the chairman, EUR 700 per meeting to the vice-chairman and EUR 500 per meeting to the other members of the Board. In accordance with the proposal, meeting fees will also be paid to the chairman and members of committees established by the Board of Directors as follows: chairman EUR 700 and ordinary members EUR 500.

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board consists of representatives appointed by the company’s three largest shareholders and the chairman of the Board of Directors of Lassila & Tikanoja plc.

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board has consisted of Patrick Lapveteläinen (Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited), Juhani Lassila (Evald and Hilda Nissi Foundation), Heikki Bergholm (Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lassila & Tikanoja plc). Mikko Maijala (shareholder group) served on the Nomination Board until 9 December 2020.

