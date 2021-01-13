 

Ryder Named One of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” in 2021 by Newsweek

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 12:55  |  85   |   |   

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, has been named by Newsweek to its annual list of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” for 2021. For the second consecutive year of the list, Ryder is being recognized for its ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts related to its environment, social, and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210113005101/en/

For the second consecutive year, Ryder has been named by Newsweek to its annual list of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” for 2021 recognizing the company’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility efforts related to its environment, social, and corporate governance initiatives.(Graphic: Business Wire)

For the second consecutive year, Ryder has been named by Newsweek to its annual list of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” for 2021 recognizing the company’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility efforts related to its environment, social, and corporate governance initiatives.(Graphic: Business Wire)

“Ryder always strives to do better for our customers, our employees, the environment, and in the communities where we operate,” says Ryder Chairman and CEO Robert Sanchez. “That is why Ryder is committed to continuously improving the efficiency and effectiveness of our operations; reducing our environmental impact and footprint; fostering talent, diversity, and equality in our workforce; ever improving our world-class safety programs; giving back to communities and local organizations making a difference; and, of course, ensuring we do all of this while upholding the highest standards of ethics and integrity.”

To select America’s Most Responsible Companies, Newsweek partnered with global data research firm Statista Inc. to conduct an analysis of survey results from 7,500 U.S. citizens and a review of publicly available key performance indicators (KPIs) covering corporate social responsibility, sustainability, and corporate citizenship.

From a universe of 2,000 public companies, Ryder ranked #262 on Newsweek’s list of 400 winners. The full list of ranked companies can be found at https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2021.

“We are proud to recognize companies such as Ryder that care about being a good citizen and giving back to the community,” says Nancy Cooper, Newsweek’s Global Editor in Chief. “Ryder continues to be one of the top companies in its category, making it clear that it shares the values that we all respect and appreciate.”

Ryder’s commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen extends into every aspect of its business. A commitment to sustainability is critical to Ryder’s long-term interests financially, operationally, and ethically. Ryder drives operational advancements around technology-driven innovations, energy efficiency, sustainable services, reduced reliance on natural resources, world-class safety programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, the hiring of a diverse workforce, and through community involvement and volunteerism of its nearly 40,000 employees.

Seite 1 von 2
Ryder System Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ryder Named One of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” in 2021 by Newsweek Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, has been named by Newsweek to its annual list of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” for 2021. For the second consecutive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Report on CARBIOS’ Liquidity Contract With Natixis ODDO BHF
fuboTV Accelerates Development of Sportsbook
MedMen Announces Additional US$10 Million Senior Secured Convertible Note Financing Under Gotham ...
Apple Launches Major New Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Projects to Challenge Systemic ...
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes a Majority Investment into iA to Advance Automation Capabilities for ...
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Carrefour Statement
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ RESCUE Pivotal Phase III Trial in ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Ryder Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for February 11, 2021
16.12.20
Ryder Named to Food Logistics’ 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers
16.12.20
Ryder Donates $800,000 to United Way in Virtual Workplace Campaign
15.12.20
Ryder Honored for Greening the Supply Chain