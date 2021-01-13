Ryder Named One of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” in 2021 by Newsweek

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain , dedicated transportation , and commercial fleet management solutions , has been named by Newsweek to its annual list of “ America’s Most Responsible Companies ” for 2021. For the second consecutive year of the list, Ryder is being recognized for its ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts related to its environment, social, and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives.

“Ryder always strives to do better for our customers, our employees, the environment, and in the communities where we operate,” says Ryder Chairman and CEO Robert Sanchez. “That is why Ryder is committed to continuously improving the efficiency and effectiveness of our operations; reducing our environmental impact and footprint; fostering talent, diversity, and equality in our workforce; ever improving our world-class safety programs; giving back to communities and local organizations making a difference; and, of course, ensuring we do all of this while upholding the highest standards of ethics and integrity.”

To select America’s Most Responsible Companies, Newsweek partnered with global data research firm Statista Inc. to conduct an analysis of survey results from 7,500 U.S. citizens and a review of publicly available key performance indicators (KPIs) covering corporate social responsibility, sustainability, and corporate citizenship.

From a universe of 2,000 public companies, Ryder ranked #262 on Newsweek’s list of 400 winners. The full list of ranked companies can be found at https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2021.

“We are proud to recognize companies such as Ryder that care about being a good citizen and giving back to the community,” says Nancy Cooper, Newsweek’s Global Editor in Chief. “Ryder continues to be one of the top companies in its category, making it clear that it shares the values that we all respect and appreciate.”

Ryder’s commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen extends into every aspect of its business. A commitment to sustainability is critical to Ryder’s long-term interests financially, operationally, and ethically. Ryder drives operational advancements around technology-driven innovations, energy efficiency, sustainable services, reduced reliance on natural resources, world-class safety programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, the hiring of a diverse workforce, and through community involvement and volunteerism of its nearly 40,000 employees.