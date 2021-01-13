Lazard Reports December 2020 Assets Under Management

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) reported today that its preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) as of December 31, 2020 totaled approximately $258.6 billion. The month’s AUM included market appreciation of $7.7 billion, foreign exchange appreciation of $2.9 billion and net inflows of $0.4 billion. Preliminary average assets under management for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were $245.6 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (“AUM”)

(unaudited)

($ in millions)

As of:

December 31, November 30,

20201 2020

Equity $209,732 $201,083

Fixed Income 43,784 41,626

Other 5,126 4,940

Total AUM $258,642 $247,649

(1) Preliminary – subject to adjustment

