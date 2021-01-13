Lazard Reports December 2020 Assets Under Management
Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) reported today that its preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) as of December 31, 2020 totaled approximately $258.6 billion. The month’s AUM included market appreciation of $7.7 billion, foreign exchange appreciation of $2.9 billion and net inflows of $0.4 billion. Preliminary average assets under management for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were $245.6 billion.
LAZARD LTD
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (“AUM”)
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
As of:
December 31,
November 30,
20201
2020
Equity
$209,732
$201,083
Fixed Income
43,784
41,626
Other
5,126
4,940
Total AUM
$258,642
$247,649
(1) Preliminary – subject to adjustment
About Lazard
Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from more than 40 cities across 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.
