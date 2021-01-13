 

Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) announced today the Army (PEO IEW&S) down-selected it to deliver a prototype for the first phase of the Army’s Ground Station modernization in support of the Army’s Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) program.

The contract value for this phase is $8.5 million, with a potential contract value of approximately $250 million over all 4 phases. Palantir was awarded a Phase 1 Project Agreement through an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) with Consortium Management Group, Inc. (CMG) on behalf of Consortium for Command, Control and Communications in Cyberspace (C5).

During the first phase of the effort, Palantir will collaborate with the Army to design and demonstrate the ground station prototype solution for the Army’s TITAN program. The Palantir solution will leverage space, high altitude, aerial, terrestrial sensors and data sources for use in intelligence and military targeting operations. It will field a “turn key” solution for the Army that integrates data from a variety of sources including commercial and classified sources from space to ground sensors.

The results of the first phase of this competitive contract will be used by the Army to inform awarding of future phases and eventual production of the ground station for the TITAN enterprise.

“Palantir’s products were built for just this purpose,” said Doug Philippone, Palantir’s Global Defense lead. “Operators down range need shortened targeting timelines when dealing with near peer threats, and our existing programs create the perfect operating system to accelerate decision-making.”

This ground station modernization effort will field a globally distributed intelligence enterprise to meet the challenge of Joint All-Domain Operations against near peer threats. The overall solution will incorporate data integration, fusion, processing, and analytic capabilities using AI and ML to automate and assist the Army in shortening sensor-to-shooter timeline. This system will provide a comprehensive deployable edge solution to counter global threats in challenging and austere environments to support intelligence and targeting.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

