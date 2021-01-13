 

Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market to Reach US$ 618 Mn by 2030; Demand Sluggish Witnessed from End-use Industries Due to COVID-19 Crisis - Persistence Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 13:00  |  60   |   |   

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally, the chemical industry plays a vital role in the economic development of a country. However, the COVID-19 pandemic situation has changed the outlook of global chemical industry over the last couple of quarters in 2020. In order to overcome this situation, key players in the propylene glycol  methyl ether acetate (PGMEA) market across the world are planning to focus on more an agile and flexile supply chain network for chemicals. Furthermore, there are some chemicals that are in demand even in this pandemic situation, such as solvents, which are required for agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and for other important applications. PGMEA is one such solvent, estimated to witness steady growth in demand over the coming years.

PMR Logo

As per Persistence Market Research Analysis, the global propylene glycol methyl ether acetate market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Key Takeaways from Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Study

  • Globally, the chemical manufacturing industry has witnessed significant growth over the recent past, driven by growth in end-use industries. This growth is estimated to persist over the coming years too. Demand for PGMEA in chemical manufacturing is expected to remain lucrative in end uses such as solvents, electronics, cleaners, metal finishing, and pesticides.
  • Owing to several applications of solvents in the chemical industry, the segment is experiencing significant growth and is expected to grow 1.4X over the next ten years. Demand is majorly driven by pharmaceutical and other allied industries
  • Application of PGMEA is substantially increasing in the electronics industry, owing to its significant properties that is essential for electronic components, such as high purity. Key players in the propylene Glycol methyl ether acetate market have an opportunity to gain around US$ 53 Mn over the next ten years.
  • The cleaners segment in the PGMEA market has gained momentum since the last couple of years, owing to improved stability with respect to other cleaning chemicals and more economical as compared to its substitutes.
  • Globally, East Asia is one of the dominant regions for PGMEA, especially China, with the fastest growth of across the world. PGMEA manufacturers in China possess very high export potential, and are actively focused on expanding their overseas markets.
  • The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in supply chain disruptions in the propylene Glycol methyl ether acetate market, and also decreased demand from end-use industries.

Get the Sample PDF of the Report:  https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/24157

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market to Reach US$ 618 Mn by 2030; Demand Sluggish Witnessed from End-use Industries Due to COVID-19 Crisis - Persistence Market Research NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Globally, the chemical industry plays a vital role in the economic development of a country. However, the COVID-19 pandemic situation has changed the outlook of global chemical industry over the last couple of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Hyundai Motor Company Teases First Image of IONIQ 5
Ortho's VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test for Accurate, Mass-Scale COVID-19 Testing is the First ...
Hanmi presents solution package strategy to potentially overcome COVID-19 at the 39th JP Morgan ...
Mytheresa Announces Launch Of Initial Public Offering
Core Banking Solutions Market to Reach $28.78 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 14.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
SoftBank's SVF Investment Corp. Announces Closing of $603,750,000 Initial Public Offering
China Report ASEAN presents the story of a cattle farmer in China's Inner Mongolia
Home Exercise Bikes Market to Reach $2.33 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 8.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Satellite Data Services Market to Reach $19.36 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 19.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy AG sign multi-million pound deal and joint development agreement for ...
Mercado Bitcoin teams up with Moss and leads the way in offsetting carbon emissions with Blockchain
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Industrial Automation Oil & Gas Market worth $18.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments