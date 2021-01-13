Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market to Reach US$ 618 Mn by 2030; Demand Sluggish Witnessed from End-use Industries Due to COVID-19 Crisis - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally, the chemical industry plays a vital role in the economic development of a country. However, the COVID-19 pandemic situation has changed the outlook of global chemical industry over the last couple of quarters in 2020. In order to overcome this situation, key players in the propylene glycol methyl ether acetate (PGMEA) market across the world are planning to focus on more an agile and flexile supply chain network for chemicals. Furthermore, there are some chemicals that are in demand even in this pandemic situation, such as solvents, which are required for agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and for other important applications. PGMEA is one such solvent, estimated to witness steady growth in demand over the coming years.

As per Persistence Market Research Analysis, the global propylene glycol methyl ether acetate market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Key Takeaways from Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Study

Globally, the chemical manufacturing industry has witnessed significant growth over the recent past, driven by growth in end-use industries. This growth is estimated to persist over the coming years too. Demand for PGMEA in chemical manufacturing is expected to remain lucrative in end uses such as solvents, electronics, cleaners, metal finishing, and pesticides.

Owing to several applications of solvents in the chemical industry, the segment is experiencing significant growth and is expected to grow 1.4X over the next ten years. Demand is majorly driven by pharmaceutical and other allied industries

Application of PGMEA is substantially increasing in the electronics industry, owing to its significant properties that is essential for electronic components, such as high purity. Key players in the propylene Glycol methyl ether acetate market have an opportunity to gain around US$ 53 Mn over the next ten years.

over the next ten years. The cleaners segment in the PGMEA market has gained momentum since the last couple of years, owing to improved stability with respect to other cleaning chemicals and more economical as compared to its substitutes.

Globally, East Asia is one of the dominant regions for PGMEA, especially China , with the fastest growth of across the world. PGMEA manufacturers in China possess very high export potential, and are actively focused on expanding their overseas markets.

