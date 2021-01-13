 

Mentice to enhance its organization with several new key positions

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice AB (publ), a leading supplier of high-tech solutions for simulation in the medical sector, with focus on endovascular procedures, has announced changes to its organization. Several new key positions have been created, aimed at improving Mentice's regional presence in the market.

Effective January 1st, Mentice has adopted a regional structure for its go-to-market activities with the creation of an Asia Pacific (APAC) region and a Europe and Middle East (EMEA) region in addition to the previously established Americas region.

To support the regional structure, Mentice is ramping up its marketing organization by appointing Martin Harris as Global Vice President of Marketing. Mr. Harris has many years' experience with Mentice and was previously responsible for Strategic Alliance partnerships, which he will continue to manage as part of Marketing. The new marketing organization will also assume responsibility for Sales Operations and Sales Training to support the continued regional expansion of the Mentice sales force.

Kjell Asserlind has been appointed as Vice President and General Manager for the EMEA region. Mr. Asserlind previously held the position of Global VP for Healthcare Systems Sales. Thanos Karras, appointed General Manager for the Americas region in July 2020 will continue in this role with an expanded organization and additional responsibility. For the APAC region, Mentice has externally recruited a Vice President and General Manager to be separately announced.

In addition, Ben Speich has been appointed to run the Vascular Simulations business, acquired in October 2020. Mr. Speich will serve as General Manager for this business unit and be responsible for its operations. He was previously responsible for Global Support at Mentice.

"This organizational change is intended to more clearly separate our corporate functions from the regional ones and to build a more scalable and customer facing structure", says Göran Malmberg, CEO and Group President of Mentice. "This is an important step to support our continued growth and I am excited about the team and the new structure", Mr. Malmberg continues.

