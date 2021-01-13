DGAP-Ad-hoc: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous alstria office REIT-AG: Portfolio value increases by approx. EUR 150 m to approx. EUR 4.6 bn as per December 31, 2020 13-Jan-2021 / 13:02 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Revaluation gain of approx. EUR 150 m (EUR 0.84 per share) in the second half of 2020

- Full year 2020 revaluation gain of approx. EUR 60 m (EUR 0.34 per share)

Hamburg, January 13, 2021 - The year-end valuation of the real estate portfolio of alstria office REIT-AG ("alstria", ISIN DE000A0LD2U1) was conducted by the independent appraiser Savills Advisory Services Germany GmbH & Co. KG. The value of alstria's real estate portfolio amounted to approx. EUR 4.6 billion as of December 31, 2020.



As a result of the increase in value, the valuation loss of EUR 88.4 million (EUR 0.50 per share) that was booked in the first half of financial year 2020 will be offset. Overall, the impact of the Fair Value assessment of the real estate portfolio will lead to a positive effect on alstria's full year 2020 income statement of approx. EUR 60 million (EUR 0.34 per share).

About alstria

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As per December 31, 2020 the portfolio comprised 109 buildings with a lettable area of 1.4 million m2.