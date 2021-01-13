Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. to Webcast Fiscal 2021 Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, February 3

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) (NASDAQ: CSII) will host a live webcast of its fiscal 2021 second-quarter conference call on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET). CSI management will discuss results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2020, and its financial outlook. CSI will issue a post-market earnings release prior to the call on February 3, 2021.

To access the live webcast, go to the events section of CSI’s investor relations website, https://investors.csi360.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/ ..., on the day of the conference, and click on the webcast link. A webcast replay will be available beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT the same day.