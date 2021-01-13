 

Glaukos Announces Preliminary, Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Net Sales

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 13:00   

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, today announced its preliminary, unaudited net sales for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Preliminary and unaudited total net sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 are expected to be approximately $73 million, consisting of approximately $58 million in Glaucoma net sales and approximately $15 million in Corneal Health net sales.

Preliminary and unaudited total net sales for the full year of 2020 are expected to be approximately $225 million, consisting of approximately $179 million in Glaucoma net sales and approximately $46 million in Corneal Health net sales.

“I am extremely proud of our teams’ steadfast dedication and resiliency to advance our key strategic priorities and execute our plans while navigating the unique challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic over the course of 2020 into 2021. I also want to express my appreciation to our customers around the world who continue to prioritize serving the needs of patients,” said Thomas Burns, Glaukos president and chief executive officer. “While we maintain near-term caution as uncertainties associated with COVID-19 persist, I am confident in our execution and the longer-term fundamental prospects of our business remain strong as we advance our mission to transform the treatment of chronic eye diseases.”

These preliminary and unaudited net sales results are subject to revision until the company provides its full financial and operating results in its upcoming earnings release and earnings call for the fourth quarter of 2020, which is expected to be in late February.

About Glaukos

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. The company pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, or MIGS, to revolutionize the traditional glaucoma treatment and management paradigm. Glaukos launched the iStent, its first MIGS device, in the United States in July 2012, its next-generation iStent inject device in the United States in September 2018, and most recently, the iStent inject W device in October 2020. In corneal health, Glaukos’ proprietary suite of single-use, bio-activated pharmaceuticals are designed to strengthen, stabilize and reshape the cornea through a process called corneal collagen cross-linking to treat corneal ectatic disorders and correct refractive conditions. Glaukos is leveraging its platform technology to build a comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of micro-scale surgical and pharmaceutical therapies in glaucoma, corneal health and retinal disease.

Disclaimer

