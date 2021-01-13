U.S. IDE Trial Results for Glaukos’ iStent infinite Show Substantial Reduction in IOP

The iStent infinite prospective, unmasked, multi-center, single-arm clinical trial enrolled subjects who had undergone prior unsuccessful incisional or cilioablative glaucoma surgery and had IOP not adequately controlled with IOP-lowering medications as well as subjects who had not undergone prior incisional or cilioablative glaucoma surgery but were on maximally tolerated IOP-lowering medications with uncontrolled IOP. In the trial, 72 subjects were implanted with the iStent infinite at 15 separate clinical sites. All surgeons performing the iStent infinite procedures were board-certified glaucoma specialists.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, today announced that 12-month U.S. Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) pivotal trial data showed that its iStent infinite Trabecular Micro-Bypass System achieved a substantial reduction in mean diurnal intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma uncontrolled by prior surgical or medical therapy.

Patients entered the iStent infinite IDE pivotal study with a mean baseline IOP of 23.4 mmHg on an average of 3.1 medications and an average of 2 failed prior surgeries. At 12 months, 76% of subjects achieved 20% or greater reduction in mean diurnal IOP from baseline on the same or lower ocular hypotensive medication burden. Further, more than 50% of subjects achieved Month 12 IOP reduction ≥ 30%. Subjects also achieved a 13% mean reduction in medication burden at 12 months. The safety profile in the study was highly favorable, with no explants, infections or device-related interventions or hypotony reported through 12 months.

“We are excited to announce this strong pivotal data highlighting the favorable safety and effectiveness of the iStent infinite. These data further underscore our view that iStent infinite may provide ophthalmic surgeons with a compelling new treatment alternative in a standalone procedure for patients with open-angle glaucoma uncontrolled by prior surgical or medical therapy,” said Thomas Burns, Glaukos president and chief executive officer. “We appreciate the commitment and dedication of the clinical investigators, who play a vital role in bringing new innovations to patients suffering from glaucoma and at risk for significant vision loss. We look forward to working cooperatively with the FDA as we prepare for an upcoming regulatory submission and continue to target U.S. approval of the iStent infinite in late 2021.”