Castle Biosciences Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

“At Castle, we are committed to providing innovative, clinically actionable dermatologic tests to improve patient outcomes,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. “In 2020, despite the challenges presented to us all by the global pandemic, our team remained focused on this commitment and performed exceptionally.

“We delivered year-over-year volume growth in 2020 in DecisionDx-Melanoma reports, our current lead revenue driver, despite a significant reduction in melanoma diagnoses that we believe was due to COVID-19. We also expanded our skin cancer suite of products, adding two new proprietary gene expression profile tests and increasing the estimated U.S. total addressable market (TAM) of our commercially available tests to $2 billion. We expanded our body of evidence in 2020, with 11 supportive peer-reviewed articles published for our four proprietary gene expression profile tests during the year. Evidence development remains a key component of our growth strategy, supporting adoption of our tests by clinicians and reimbursement by commercial payers.

“Even in the face of COVID-19, we more than doubled our employee headcount since the beginning of 2020 through December. Additionally, we completed two equity financings, further strengthening our balance sheet, as we look to accelerate future growth through expanded support for our currently marketed tests, including further commercial team expansion in the first half of 2021, and through our pipeline development.”

Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020, Highlights

Delivered 5,157 total gene expression profile test reports for all four marketed tests combined in the fourth quarter of 2020: DecisionDx-Melanoma test reports delivered in the quarter were 4,246. DecisionDx-SCC test reports delivered in the quarter were 428. DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma test orders received and reports delivered from Nov. 2 through Dec. 31, 2020, were 92 and 73, respectively. DecisionDx-UM test reports delivered in the quarter were 410.

Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC), Palmetto GBA MolDx, issued a final expanded local coverage determination (LCD) and an accompanying billing and coding article for the Company’s DecisionDx-Melanoma test. Noridian, the MAC that oversees Castle’s laboratory in Arizona, issued an identical LCD and billing and coding article, which became effective Dec. 6, 2020. Since the effective date of Dec. 6, 2020, more than 90% of Medicare beneficiaries whose clinicians order DecisionDx-Melanoma as part of their melanoma management plan were covered under the expanded LCD. Additionally, final 2021 Medicare rates for both DecisionDx-Melanoma and DecisionDx-UM were published on Dec. 28, 2020, on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) website.

The Company launched its DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma test on Nov. 2, 2020. DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma is designed to aid dermatopathologists and dermatologists in characterizing difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions.

On Dec. 18, 2020, Castle completed its underwritten public offering of 4.6 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $58.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Castle from the offering before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Castle, were $266.8 million.

Year- Ended December 31, 2020, Highlights