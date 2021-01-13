Garmin receives consecutive Supplier of the Year awards from Embraer

Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced that it received its 11 th Supplier of the Year award from Embraer in a virtual ceremony last month. The Supplier of the Year distinction was presented to Garmin in the Electric and Electronic Systems category for its G3000 Prodigy Touch flight deck systems in the Phenom 100EV and Phenom 300E.

The Supplier of the Year distinction was presented to Garmin in the Electric and Electronic Systems category. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are honored to receive consecutive Supplier of the Year awards from Embraer,” said Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “These honors go beyond the product; they represent the strong collaboration between Garmin and Embraer resulting in a terrific in-flight experience for our mutual customers. It is truly rewarding and motivating for our employees to receive 11 Supplier of the Year awards over the ten-year period.”

Embraer recognized a select group of elite suppliers for their outstanding performance in various categories. The 2019 Electric and Electronic Systems award recognizes design innovation, ease of use and overall system architecture, as well outstanding efforts in production line support, quality and on-time reliability of the supply chain. This award also distinguishes Garmin’s commitment to design and manufacture state-of-the-art flight deck systems, while being responsive to market needs and preferences.

This is the 11th supplier award presented to Garmin by Embraer.

2019: Electric & Electronic Systems

2018: Electric & Electronic Systems

2017: Technical Support to Operator

2017: Electro – Electronic Systems

2016: Electro – Mechanical Systems

2015: Electro – Mechanical Systems

2015: Material Support to Operator

2014: Material Support to Operator

2011: Electro – Electronic Systems

2011: Technical Support to Operator

2010: Electro – Electronic Systems

Best supplier recipients undergo stringent evaluation and are recognized as having shown outstanding performance, continuous improvement and increased customer satisfaction among all other suppliers in their respective categories. Nine award categories were presented among Embraer’s entire aircraft portfolio, including Executive Aviation, Defense, and Commercial Aircraft. Suppliers are considered based on several attributes, including innovation, delivery, quality, reliability, flexibility and customer support.

