 

Garmin receives consecutive Supplier of the Year awards from Embraer

Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced that it received its 11th Supplier of the Year award from Embraer in a virtual ceremony last month. The Supplier of the Year distinction was presented to Garmin in the Electric and Electronic Systems category for its G3000 Prodigy Touch flight deck systems in the Phenom 100EV and Phenom 300E.

The Supplier of the Year distinction was presented to Garmin in the Electric and Electronic Systems category.

“We are honored to receive consecutive Supplier of the Year awards from Embraer,” said Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “These honors go beyond the product; they represent the strong collaboration between Garmin and Embraer resulting in a terrific in-flight experience for our mutual customers. It is truly rewarding and motivating for our employees to receive 11 Supplier of the Year awards over the ten-year period.”

Embraer recognized a select group of elite suppliers for their outstanding performance in various categories. The 2019 Electric and Electronic Systems award recognizes design innovation, ease of use and overall system architecture, as well outstanding efforts in production line support, quality and on-time reliability of the supply chain. This award also distinguishes Garmin’s commitment to design and manufacture state-of-the-art flight deck systems, while being responsive to market needs and preferences.

This is the 11th supplier award presented to Garmin by Embraer.

  • 2019: Electric & Electronic Systems
  • 2018: Electric & Electronic Systems
  • 2017: Technical Support to Operator
  • 2017: Electro – Electronic Systems
  • 2016: Electro – Mechanical Systems
  • 2015: Electro – Mechanical Systems
  • 2015: Material Support to Operator
  • 2014: Material Support to Operator
  • 2011: Electro – Electronic Systems
  • 2011: Technical Support to Operator
  • 2010: Electro – Electronic Systems

Best supplier recipients undergo stringent evaluation and are recognized as having shown outstanding performance, continuous improvement and increased customer satisfaction among all other suppliers in their respective categories. Nine award categories were presented among Embraer’s entire aircraft portfolio, including Executive Aviation, Defense, and Commercial Aircraft. Suppliers are considered based on several attributes, including innovation, delivery, quality, reliability, flexibility and customer support.

Garmin’s aviation business segment is a leading provider of solutions to OEM, aftermarket, military and government customers. Garmin’s portfolio includes navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, an expansive suite of ADS-B solutions and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and value. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garmin or youtube.com/garmin.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries and G3000 is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

