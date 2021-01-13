 

HiberCell and Biodesix Initiate Broad Collaboration for Companion Diagnostic Discovery, Development and Commercialization

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 13:00  |  35   |   |   

Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX) today announced an agreement with HiberCell, a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for cancer relapse and metastasis, to further the development of an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) as a companion diagnostic in future registrational trials in breast cancer for Imprime PGG programs. Terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Biodesix leverages multiple technologies with its proprietary artificial intelligence platform to discover, develop and commercialize diagnostic solutions for unmet clinical needs. Through this agreement, Biodesix will continue its leadership in clinical proteomics by developing a companion diagnostic to select patients for enrollment in HiberCell’s future registrational clinical trials. The ELISA test, which will be validated in Biodesix’s NYS CLEP-approved and CLIA-accredited lab, will be designed to test for Anti-β Glucan IgG Antibody (IgG ABA) expression in breast and melanoma serum samples to assess cancer patients’ eligibility for Imprime PGG therapy.

“We are pleased to partner with Biodesix to further enable our patient stratification capabilities for our lead clinical asset, Imprime PGG,” said Alan C. Rigby, Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of HiberCell. “We look forward to a robust collaborative effort with the Biodesix team that is initially focused on rapidly identifying patients for our Imprime PGG clinical trials, while supportive of our efforts to bring a potentially transformative portfolio of therapies to patients living with hard-to-treat recurrent metastatic disease.”

“Biodesix is excited to collaborate with HiberCell across their promising portfolio,” said Scott Hutton, president and chief executive officer of Biodesix. “Our leadership in clinical proteomics along with our comprehensive approach to diagnostic discovery, development and commercialization will help streamline and accelerate HiberCell’s ability to bring critical therapies to patients. Working together on a companion diagnostic for the Imprime PGG program is only touching the surface of what we can do together. This approach to identifying patients for this drug is very novel and holds tremendous promise.”

Seite 1 von 3


Biodesix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HiberCell and Biodesix Initiate Broad Collaboration for Companion Diagnostic Discovery, Development and Commercialization Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX) today announced an agreement with HiberCell, a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for cancer relapse and metastasis, to further the development of an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) as a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Report on CARBIOS’ Liquidity Contract With Natixis ODDO BHF
fuboTV Accelerates Development of Sportsbook
MedMen Announces Additional US$10 Million Senior Secured Convertible Note Financing Under Gotham ...
Apple Launches Major New Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Projects to Challenge Systemic ...
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes a Majority Investment into iA to Advance Automation Capabilities for ...
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Carrefour Statement
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ RESCUE Pivotal Phase III Trial in ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
Biodesix Anticipates Strong Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue (unaudited)
06.01.21
Purdue Partners With Colorado Company to Offer Rapid Testing for Students Ahead of Spring 2021 Semester
05.01.21
Biodesix Announces Hiring of Ryan Siurek as Chief Accounting Officer
23.12.20
Biodesix Initiates Biomarker Study to Affirm Nodify XL2 Test’s Importance in Clinical Decision Making