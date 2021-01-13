Acorda Therapeutics Announces Agreement for Sale of Manufacturing Operations and Long-Term Global Supply Agreement for INBRIJA, Corporate Restructuring, and Enters into “At The Market” Offering Agreement

As part of the deal, Catalent will absorb all Acorda employees who work at the Chelsea facility, and certain Acorda employees at the Company’s Waltham, Massachusetts facility.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACOR) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its INBRIJA manufacturing operations in Chelsea, Massachusetts to Catalent for $80 million in cash. In connection with the sale, Acorda and Catalent have entered into a long-term global supply agreement under which Catalent will manufacture and package INBRIJA for Acorda, ensuring an uninterrupted drug supply for Acorda’s patients and continued adherence to best-in-class manufacturing quality and safety standards.

Acorda also announced a corporate restructuring to reduce costs and focus its resources on INBRIJA. In addition to the associates who will transition to Catalent, Acorda is reducing its combined Ardsley, Waltham and field headcount by approximately 16% through a reduction in force.

“Today’s announcements represent important steps in our ongoing efforts to strengthen our capital structure, enhance our operating efficiency and position Acorda to drive long-term value for our shareholders,” said Ron Cohen, M.D., Acorda's President and Chief Executive Officer. “Through the sale of the Chelsea operations we are monetizing our excess manufacturing capacity and significantly reducing expenses. This will ensure that our patients have uninterrupted access to INBRIJA, while meaningfully improving both our balance sheet and P&L.”

“The restructuring is necessary for Acorda to have an infrastructure and expenses that are right-sized for our products and revenue. This is a difficult step for us all, not least for those who will no longer be employed at the company,” he added. “We thank them for their dedication and contributions in bringing INBRIJA and AMPYRA to the patient communities we serve. We will be providing these colleagues with severance and assistance in seeking new positions.”

Sale of Manufacturing Operations

After taking into account estimated transaction fees and other estimated expenses, Acorda’s net proceeds are expected to be approximately $70 million. In addition, Acorda expects to save approximately $10 million in annual operating expenses related to the operation of the manufacturing facility. Together, this will provide Acorda with a stronger balance sheet and additional financial flexibility to reduce debt and execute on its strategic priorities in 2021 and beyond. MTS Health Partners, L.P. is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Acorda Therapeutics on the transaction.