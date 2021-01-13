SmileDirectClub Introduces Aligners with Comfort Sense

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today introduced SmileDirectClub Aligners with Comfort Sense technology, designed to make clear aligner treatment more comfortable and tooth movement more predictable. This Smile Advancement is one of the Company’s numerous telehealth innovations and patents driving the future of oral care.

Comfort Sense technology features the Company’s patented laser technology that precision-cuts aligners for a smoother fit, which, combined with the variable thicknesses of the aligners and doctor-prescribed and monitored treatment plans that start with lighter movements to ease customers into treatment all result in a more comfortable fit and treatment for customers from start to finish. Comfort Sense technology will be used in all SmileDirectClub Aligners and Nighttime Aligners. All SmileDirectClub Aligners are made of BPA-free materials and have a matte finish to match the appearance of natural teeth.

“One of the primary concerns people have when considering whether to straighten their teeth is if the process will be uncomfortable or painful,” said Dr. Jeffrey Sulitzer, Chief Clinical Officer, SmileDirectClub. “The Comfort Sense technology used to manufacture our aligners helps ease customers into treatment more comfortably by using a next generation of laser technology and by gradually increasing the thickness of the aligner to safely and gently move teeth. This makes it easier for patients to follow the wear requirements of their doctor-prescribed treatment plans and get the smile they’ve always wanted.”

SmileDirectClub is the largest vertically integrated clear aligner company that manufactures all of its aligners in the U.S. The company’s state-of-the-art FDA-certified and registered Tennessee manufacturing facility features one of the largest fleets of 3D printers in North America. SmileDirectClub's aligner system is specifically designed for treatment using its groundbreaking telehealth platform, delivering an innovative method for safely and gently straightening smiles without needing buttons, attachments or teeth filings. Thanks to advancements in its second-generation manufacturing technology, SmileDirectClub is now able to produce aligners more efficiently and with greater precision than ever before.

“SmileDirectClub pioneered the future of teeth straightening by creating the first telehealth solution for giving customers a smile they love," said Josh Chapman, Chief Brand Officer, SmileDirectClub. “With the introduction of our Comfort Sense technology, not only is SmileDirectClub more accessible, affordable and convenient than other options, but we also make one of the most advanced and comfortable aligners in the world.”

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies and continues to be the leading telehealth platform for orthodontia, serving well over one million customers around the world.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to its affordable, premium oral care products line. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore and Spain. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

