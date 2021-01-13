Sigilon Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 14, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX), a biotechnology company that seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics platform, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Rogerio Vivaldi, M.D., will present a corporate overview during the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Thursday, January 14 at 3:40 p.m. EST, in a virtual format.



A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors & Media page of the Company's website at www.sigilon.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event on the Sigilon website.