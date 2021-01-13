 

Indiva Provides Guidance of Record Net Revenue for Fiscal Q4 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 13:00  |  45   |   |   

Indiva Continues to Lead the Edibles Market Nationally

LONDON, Ontario, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF), the leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles and other cannabis products, is pleased to announce that it expects record net revenue in fiscal Q4 2020 in the range of $6.9 to $7.2 million. This represents greater than 2,000% year-over-year and 128% sequential quarterly net revenue growth at the low end of the revenue guidance range, when compared with net revenue previously reported of $0.32 million and $3.03 million in fiscal Q4 2019 and fiscal Q3 2020 respectively.

The acceleration in net revenue in fiscal Q4 2020 was driven primarily by the growth in sales from Wana Sour Gummies. New SKUs and wider distribution increased unit sales of Wana gummies in the quarter to greater than 1.2 million units versus approximately 328,000 in Q3 2020, where Wana was also only in the market for the last month of Q3 2020. Distribution of Wana Sour Gummies expanded to six provinces and one territory in the fourth quarter. Additionally, Indiva signed a distribution agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers in Q4 2020, which will soon see Bhang Chocolate and Wana Sour Gummies listed on its online platform.

Indiva further increased its leading market share in the edibles category in the fourth quarter. As previously announced on January 7th, 2021, Indiva is the national leader in edibles, with market share exceeding 40% in the category for the month of December 2020, according to Hifyre data.

Adjusted gross margins in fiscal Q4 2020 are expected to be above fiscal Q3 2020 levels of 22%, due to improved efficiencies, higher fixed cost leverage and lower distillate costs, offset by a mix shift in the quarter to higher cannabinoid SKUs.

Outlook

Indiva expects continued year-over-year and sequential net revenue growth to continue in fiscal Q1 2021, based on continued market and category growth, strong consumer acceptance of Indiva products, and the expected introduction of new products and SKUs, including quick-onset gummies. The Company also expects significant gross margin improvement in Q1 2021, due to significantly lower distillate costs. The Company anticipates continued improvement in Adjusted Gross Margins.

Seite 1 von 4


Indiva Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Indiva Provides Guidance of Record Net Revenue for Fiscal Q4 2020 Indiva Continues to Lead the Edibles Market NationallyLONDON, Ontario, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF), the leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles and other cannabis …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
SANOFI unveils EUROAPI as the name of the new industry leading European API* company and appoints ...
Overstock Announces Canadian Broker-Dealer Echelon Can Now Trade Digital Preferred Shares, OSTKO
Ørsted exceeds guidance and expects EBITDA of DKK 18 billion for 2020 – EBITDA guidance for 2021 ...
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Gen III Provides Corporate Funding Update
AMD President and CEO Lisa Su Showcases a Digital-First World at Consumer Technology ...
NVIDIA Introduces GeForce RTX 3060, Next Generation of the World’s Most Popular GPU
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $101.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
Indiva Reports Record Market Share for December 2020
31.12.20
Indiva Grants Incentive Stock Options and Announces Interest Payment on Debentures