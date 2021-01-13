Indiva Provides Guidance of Record Net Revenue for Fiscal Q4 2020

Indiva Continues to Lead the Edibles Market Nationally

LONDON, Ontario, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF), the leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles and other cannabis products, is pleased to announce that it expects record net revenue in fiscal Q4 2020 in the range of $6.9 to $7.2 million. This represents greater than 2,000% year-over-year and 128% sequential quarterly net revenue growth at the low end of the revenue guidance range, when compared with net revenue previously reported of $0.32 million and $3.03 million in fiscal Q4 2019 and fiscal Q3 2020 respectively.



The acceleration in net revenue in fiscal Q4 2020 was driven primarily by the growth in sales from Wana Sour Gummies. New SKUs and wider distribution increased unit sales of Wana gummies in the quarter to greater than 1.2 million units versus approximately 328,000 in Q3 2020, where Wana was also only in the market for the last month of Q3 2020. Distribution of Wana Sour Gummies expanded to six provinces and one territory in the fourth quarter. Additionally, Indiva signed a distribution agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers in Q4 2020, which will soon see Bhang Chocolate and Wana Sour Gummies listed on its online platform.

Indiva further increased its leading market share in the edibles category in the fourth quarter. As previously announced on January 7th, 2021, Indiva is the national leader in edibles, with market share exceeding 40% in the category for the month of December 2020, according to Hifyre data.

Adjusted gross margins in fiscal Q4 2020 are expected to be above fiscal Q3 2020 levels of 22%, due to improved efficiencies, higher fixed cost leverage and lower distillate costs, offset by a mix shift in the quarter to higher cannabinoid SKUs.

Outlook

Indiva expects continued year-over-year and sequential net revenue growth to continue in fiscal Q1 2021, based on continued market and category growth, strong consumer acceptance of Indiva products, and the expected introduction of new products and SKUs, including quick-onset gummies. The Company also expects significant gross margin improvement in Q1 2021, due to significantly lower distillate costs. The Company anticipates continued improvement in Adjusted Gross Margins.