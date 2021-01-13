Sam Tawfik, LMP’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “On behalf of myself, LMP and our Board of Directors, I want to welcome and thank the Atlantic team on our prospective partnership. Atlantic has been recognized in the past as a top 8 dealership group in the U.S. as measured by revenue and is a leader in automotive retail. We are all looking forward to working together and expanding upon Atlantic’s previous success. We expect to close our previously-announced stage 1 acquisitions this month, and the Atlantic acquisition by April, subject to customary closing conditions and manufacturer approval.”

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) (the "Company" or “LMP”), an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers who desire to buy, sell, subscribe to or finance pre-owned and new automobiles, today announced it has revised its agreements to acquire Atlantic Automotive Group (“AAG”) to a combination of cash and LMPX common stock and to exclude certain dealerships owned by AAG in a deal valued at $330 million.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. Revises Atlantic Automotive Groups Acquisition Agreements to a Combination of Cash and LMPX Stock and Excludes Certain Dealerships in a Deal Valued at $330 Million

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) (the "Company" or “LMP”), an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers who desire to buy, sell, subscribe to or finance pre-owned and …



