Sonic Foundry Names Two Senior Vice Presidents

Steve McKee is SVP Product & Technology where he leads the company’s product development efforts, ensuring the Mediasite solutions brought to the current and new markets continue to meet industry demands. McKee brings over 30 years of experience in product and operations leadership for fast-growing technology organizations. His most recent role was Head of Product at Gloo, a SaaS company that uses technology to accelerate the growth of the digital church and transform personal growth in churches and other social service organizations. Prior, he served as SVP of Marketing Platforms at Wiland, a marketing intelligence firm and VP, Marketing Technology Group at Merkle, Inc., a global customer experience management company.

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonic Foundry, the trusted global leader for video creation and management solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events, today announced the appointment of two new senior vice presidents. These new positions support the company’s efforts to create new revenue streams, open new market share, and increase customer satisfaction and report directly to CEO Joe Mozden Jr.

Duane Glader is SVP Sales & Marketing, leading the company’s North American sales and global marketing efforts. He comes from DeVry University where he served as Senior Director Strategic Accounts for the past four years. A business growth senior sales leader, Glader has a track record in Fortune 1000 B2B sales, key account management and emerging markets. Prior, he served as Director of Business Development at Colorado Technical University where he led the national sales team.

“These new positions on our team reflect our company’s commitment to creating new growth, and I am excited to welcome Steve and Duane to Sonic Foundry. They both have highly entrepreneurial backgrounds with impressive track records of driving new product and sales growth,” said Joe Mozden Jr., CEO, Sonic Foundry. “I am confident that they – alongside our extremely dedicated employees who continue to make Mediasite the trusted partner for schools and organizations worldwide – will help to expand our current video footprint and offer new ideas for how we will evolve our solutions during this unprecedented time in the enterprise video industry’s history.”

About Sonic Foundry, Inc.

Sonic Foundry (OTC: SOFO) is the global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions, as well as virtual and hybrid events. Trusted by more than 5,200 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in over 65 countries, its Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Learn more at www.mediasite.com and @mediasite.

2021 Sonic Foundry, Inc. Product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of Sonic Foundry, Inc. or their respective owners.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Nicole Wise, Director of Communications Sonic Foundry 920.226.0269 nicolew@sonicfoundry.com