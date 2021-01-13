HC2 Shares Potential Impact of the New Congress on Infrastructure Spending and the Potential Opportunities for its DBM Global Subsidiary – The Largest Steel Fabrication Company in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HCHC) today announced that its infrastructure subsidiary DBM Global (“DBM”), which includes Schuff Steel, the largest steel fabrication company in the United States, expects that spending on critical alternative energy and infrastructure projects is likely to increase in light of the recent political elections.



“Recent reporting in the Financial Times and Bloomberg News quotes market analysts who believe that Democratic control of Congress will likely result in infrastructure spending, with some projecting that such a plan could provide trillions of dollars in government infrastructure spending over the next decade,” stated Wayne Barr, CEO of HC2. “In addition, we expect that the new administration’s commitment to investments in alternative energy will give rise to substantial opportunities across the power sector, where DBM has extensive experience in solar, liquified natural gas and coal plant retrofitting projects as well as turn-around or service and maintenance in many large industrial facilities, including power plants, pulp and paper mills, oil refineries, petro-chemical facilities and metal mills.”

Rustin Roach, Chairman, President and CEO of DBM said, “We are optimistic that a near term infrastructure bill could have significant benefits to the U.S. economy – it would create jobs, improve the safety of our transportation systems, increase the efficiency of supply chains, and continue to push the U.S. towards energy independence.”

Continued Mr. Roach, “Steel is an essential building block of our economy, and as a leading steel fabrication and erection company in the U.S., we believe we are well positioned to generate revenue from an infrastructure spending bill. With the phasing out of the legacy coal fired power plants, and the stated objective of the new administration to invest in alternative energy, there are expected to continue to be opportunities in the power sector across the U.S. Whether we are talking about new capital spending on solar projects, additional investment in LNG projects, or even potentially retrofitting the old coal fired power plants, we believe our value proposition across the platform of companies uniquely positions us to participate in the design, the build, and the management phases of those projects. To that end, we are actively looking to further expand our offerings through a strategic acquisition strategy that will only serve to even further bolster our position to participate in these types of capital projects as well as continuing growth in the commercial and industrial construction market.”