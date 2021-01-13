 

HC2 Shares Potential Impact of the New Congress on Infrastructure Spending and the Potential Opportunities for its DBM Global Subsidiary – The Largest Steel Fabrication Company in the U.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 13:00  |  52   |   |   

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HCHC) today announced that its infrastructure subsidiary DBM Global (“DBM”), which includes Schuff Steel, the largest steel fabrication company in the United States, expects that spending on critical alternative energy and infrastructure projects is likely to increase in light of the recent political elections.

“Recent reporting in the Financial Times and Bloomberg News quotes market analysts who believe that Democratic control of Congress will likely result in infrastructure spending, with some projecting that such a plan could provide trillions of dollars in government infrastructure spending over the next decade,” stated Wayne Barr, CEO of HC2. “In addition, we expect that the new administration’s commitment to investments in alternative energy will give rise to substantial opportunities across the power sector, where DBM has extensive experience in solar, liquified natural gas and coal plant retrofitting projects as well as turn-around or service and maintenance in many large industrial facilities, including power plants, pulp and paper mills, oil refineries, petro-chemical facilities and metal mills.”

Rustin Roach, Chairman, President and CEO of DBM said, “We are optimistic that a near term infrastructure bill could have significant benefits to the U.S. economy – it would create jobs, improve the safety of our transportation systems, increase the efficiency of supply chains, and continue to push the U.S. towards energy independence.”

Continued Mr. Roach, “Steel is an essential building block of our economy, and as a leading steel fabrication and erection company in the U.S., we believe we are well positioned to generate revenue from an infrastructure spending bill. With the phasing out of the legacy coal fired power plants, and the stated objective of the new administration to invest in alternative energy, there are expected to continue to be opportunities in the power sector across the U.S. Whether we are talking about new capital spending on solar projects, additional investment in LNG projects, or even potentially retrofitting the old coal fired power plants, we believe our value proposition across the platform of companies uniquely positions us to participate in the design, the build, and the management phases of those projects. To that end, we are actively looking to further expand our offerings through a strategic acquisition strategy that will only serve to even further bolster our position to participate in these types of capital projects as well as continuing growth in the commercial and industrial construction market.” 

Seite 1 von 3


HC2 Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HC2 Shares Potential Impact of the New Congress on Infrastructure Spending and the Potential Opportunities for its DBM Global Subsidiary – The Largest Steel Fabrication Company in the U.S. NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HCHC) today announced that its infrastructure subsidiary DBM Global (“DBM”), which includes Schuff Steel, the largest steel fabrication company in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
SANOFI unveils EUROAPI as the name of the new industry leading European API* company and appoints ...
Overstock Announces Canadian Broker-Dealer Echelon Can Now Trade Digital Preferred Shares, OSTKO
Ørsted exceeds guidance and expects EBITDA of DKK 18 billion for 2020 – EBITDA guidance for 2021 ...
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Gen III Provides Corporate Funding Update
AMD President and CEO Lisa Su Showcases a Digital-First World at Consumer Technology ...
NVIDIA Introduces GeForce RTX 3060, Next Generation of the World’s Most Popular GPU
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $101.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Glacial Rx System Named Among ‘2021 Launches Doctors are Buzzing About’
04.01.21
HC2 Broadcasting Sells Four Television Stations
31.12.20
HC2 Announces Sale of Beyond6 Clean Energy Business for Approximately $169 Million