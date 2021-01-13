 

LIZHI INC. Launches LIZHI PODCAST Mini-Program on WeChat and Continues Expanding Exclusive Podcast Content Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, today announced it has launched LIZHI PODCAST mini-program on WeChat to engage broader user base with high-quality podcast contents and will launch a series of new exclusive podcast on LIZHI PODCAST in the near future.

Shortly after the launch of LIZHI PODCAST, a series of new exclusive podcasts are also expected to be launched on different terminals of LIZHI PODCAST including mobile app, WeChat mini-program, and LIZHI’s automobile-based audio product across broader curated content categories including science, psychology, aesthetics, sports, which we believe will meet the demands of a broader user base.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, commented, “We’re pleased to see the WeChat mini-program of LIZHI PODCAST has been launched, which is designed to enable users to share podcast content at their fingertips in the WeChat community and appeal to a broad user base. All the terminals on which LIZHI PODCAST operates will be fully compatible with users’ LIZHI accounts which may help us continue enriching user experiences by leveraging our AI capabilities. In addition, new exclusive podcasts to be launched will also be available on LIZHI’s automobile-based audio product, which we believe can further optimize the user experiences including the in-car audio experiences and provide more personalized content recommendation to our users. Leveraging our strong audio technologies and operating experiences, LIZHI PODCAST aims to offer a new platform for podcasts to reach a broader audience and promote engaged fan base, while enriching the audio experiences across an even wider variety of life scenarios.”

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. is a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, with a mission to enable everyone to showcase vocal talent. The Company is aiming to bring people closer together through voices.

Since the launch of its LIZHI App in 2013, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing community encouraging audio content creation and sharing. Now LIZHI is an audio wonderland offering a wide range of podcasts and audio entertainment products and features, including audio live streaming and various interactive audio social products, empowering users to enjoy an immersive and diversified entertainment experience through audio.

LIZHI envisions a global audio community – a place where everyone can create, share and connect with each other through voices and across cultures.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lizhi.fm.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

LIZHI INC.

IR Department

Tel: +86 (20) 3866-4265

E-mail: ir@lizhi.fm

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

E-mail: Lizhi@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: Lizhi@tpg-ir.com 


Lizhi (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LIZHI INC. Launches LIZHI PODCAST Mini-Program on WeChat and Continues Expanding Exclusive Podcast Content Offering GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, today announced it has launched LIZHI PODCAST …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
SANOFI unveils EUROAPI as the name of the new industry leading European API* company and appoints ...
Overstock Announces Canadian Broker-Dealer Echelon Can Now Trade Digital Preferred Shares, OSTKO
Ørsted exceeds guidance and expects EBITDA of DKK 18 billion for 2020 – EBITDA guidance for 2021 ...
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Gen III Provides Corporate Funding Update
AMD President and CEO Lisa Su Showcases a Digital-First World at Consumer Technology ...
NVIDIA Introduces GeForce RTX 3060, Next Generation of the World’s Most Popular GPU
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $101.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
LIZHI INC. Launches “LIZHI PODCAST” App with High-Quality Curated Podcast Content
29.12.20
LIZHI INC. Launches Audio Product on Vehicle Network-linked Intelligent System BYD DiLink
23.12.20
LIZHI INC. Announces Collaborations with Leading Chinese Automobile Manufacturers

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
1
Lizhi Inc - Anbieter von Technologien für Audio-Intelligenz