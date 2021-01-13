Preliminary result of SPX Flow Technology Germany GmbH's voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all shares in Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA, NEW ZEALAND OR HONG KONG OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE SEE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW.

As previously announced, SPX Flow Technology Germany GmbH (the "Offeror"), a German limited liability company indirectly wholly owned by SPX FLOW, Inc., ("SPX FLOW"), a corporation incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware in the United States, and Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj ("UTG") have on 7 December 2020 entered into a combination agreement pursuant to which the Offeror has made a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares in UTG that are not owned by UTG or any of its subsidiaries (the "Shares" or, individually, a "Share") (the "Tender Offer"). The Offeror has on 15 December 2020 published the tender offer document concerning the Tender Offer (the "Tender Offer Document").

The acceptance period under the Tender Offer (the "Offer Period") commenced on 15 December 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time) and expired on 12 January 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time).

The consideration offered for each Share in UTG validly tendered in the Tender Offer is EUR 0.60 in cash.

As set out in the Tender Offer Document, the completion of the Tender Offer is subject to, among other things, the Offeror gaining control of more than 90% of the issued and outstanding Shares and votes in UTG and the required authority approval in Germany.

As previously announced, the Offeror has obtained the required antitrust approval from the German antitrust authorities.

According to the preliminary result of the Tender Offer, the Shares which have been validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) during the Offer Period represent 97.65% of all issued and outstanding Shares and votes in UTG.

Provided that the final result of the Tender Offer confirms that the Shares tendered in the Tender Offer represent more than 90% of all issued and outstanding Shares and votes in UTG and all other conditions to completion of the Tender Offer continue to be fulfilled at such time or are waived, the Offeror will complete the Tender Offer in accordance with its terms and conditions.