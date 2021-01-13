Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp (OTC:GWHP) Announces New Purchase Agreement From RyZac Health as Order Size Increases of over 3 times larger from Initial Order, verified by letter from Michael Dwyer, the president of RyZac Health.

San Clemente, CA, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global WholeHealth Partners Corp, a multinational supplier of over 70+ with 56 products FDA approved and several approved for export only including Dengue, Ebola, Zika, Malaria and also offering one of the largest lines of tests for CoViD19 SARS2, is prepared to help in the fight against CoViD19 SARS2. With the pandemic out of control in the United States, the nation's coronavirus testing system is starting to strain again.

While discussing Covid-19 Antibody rapid tests and the market with Charles Strongo, CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp, RyZac Health CEO, Michael Dwyer said in his letter “your amazing 99.4% accuracy is outperforming most in the market.”

The market is growing because of the outbreak of the coronavirus (SARS CoV-2) pandemic, which has increased the demand for rapid testing across the world. As the number of people suffering from the viral infection increases, the demand for rapid testing, which allows detecting the virus quickly, is growing. The adoption of a population-wide testing approach, which includes household, individual testing, is one of the trends influencing the demand for Covid-19 diagnostics kits. The shift from symptomatic testing to mass testing in developed countries is another major factor affecting the market.

Global WholeHealth Partners recognizes that there is a crucial need for faster testing and faster results when it comes to fighting the COVID. Global WholeHealth Partners knows that the quicker the test results can be reviewed by a Front-Line Healthcare Worker, the quicker we can stop the spread of this disease.

With results in minutes versus hours or days with other diagnostic kits, the more lives that can be saved with the only FDA authorized COVID-19 POC serology Point of Care Test. With the new fingerstick test, healthcare providers can prick a patient’s finger and get results in minutes without having to wait for venous blood. Global WholeHealth Partners will be able to distribute these tests to more urgent cares, hospitals, and – to help curb the spread of CoViD19 SARS2.