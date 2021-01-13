 

Codexis Introduces Improved Enzymes to Further Enhance Tate & Lyle's Stevia and Allulose Production

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and HOFFMANN ESTATES, Ill., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDXS), a leading protein engineering company and developer of high-performance enzymes, and Tate & Lyle (LSE: TATE.L), a leading global provider of food ingredients and solutions, have extended and deepened their relationship to enhance the production of two of Tate & Lyle’s newest sweeteners: DOLCIA PRIMA Allulose and TASTEVA M Stevia Sweetener.

Codexis’ latest novel enzyme products, generated in close collaboration with Tate & Lyle’s experts, will enable additional production efficiencies and further enhance Tate & Lyle’s ability to accelerate sugar and calorie reduction with best tasting, cost effective sweeteners. The new enzyme variants, which replace existing Codexis enzymes, are expected to allow Tate & Lyle to convert raw material into more finished stevia and allulose, reducing the already highly competitive cost of goods on the two products.

“TASTEVA M Stevia Sweetener and DOLCIA PRIMA Allulose are two of our most exciting new sweetener product launches, supporting our purpose of Improving Lives for Generations by allowing our customers to offer healthier food and drink choices to their consumers,” states Judith Whaley, Tate & Lyle’s Senior Vice President of Research and Development. “We are very pleased with the customer response and adoption of these new sweeteners, and are encouraged by their growing contribution to our global customers’ drive to support healthier lifestyles. Codexis has been a critical and valued partner for us throughout the development and commercialization of these two products,” adds Whaley.

“We are delighted to once again leverage our enzyme product development strengths in support of Tate & Lyle,” said John Nicols, President and CEO of Codexis. He added, “Our collaboration with Tate & Lyle is now in its seventh year and continues to be characterized by great cooperation between the two teams. We look forward to seeing Tate & Lyle continue to grow its customer base for these label-friendly sweeteners, which can play a meaningful part in addressing the critical societal health problems of diabetes and obesity.”

