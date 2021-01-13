 

Flexion Therapeutics Announces Preliminary, Unaudited Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
  • Fourth-quarter 2020 ZILRETTA (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) net sales estimated to be approximately $26.3 million
  • Full-year 2020 net sales estimated to be approximately $85.5 million
  • Company names Adam Muzikant, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) today announced preliminary and unaudited net sales for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

“We are very pleased to report preliminary full-year 2020 ZILRETTA net sales of approximately $85.5 million,” said Michael Clayman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong sales reflect the expanding role ZILRETTA is taking in the osteoarthritis knee pain treatment paradigm. We are encouraged by our commercial performance despite the impacts of the pandemic, and our confidence in ZILRETTA’s long-term prospects continues to grow.”

Dr. Clayman added, “While ensuring the successful commercialization of ZILRETTA is our highest priority, we remain committed to building a pipeline of transformative medicines to fuel our future growth, and we are pleased to announce that Adam Muzikant, Ph.D. has been promoted to Chief Business Officer. Adam was instrumental in the transactions that led to the FX201 and FX301 programs and has been a driving force in the development of our pipeline. His extensive experience and vision make him the ideal person to assume this critical new role, and I look forward to his continued contributions in the years ahead.”

Preliminary Unaudited 2020 Results

  • Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 are estimated to be $26.3 million.
  • Net sales for the full year 2020 are estimated to be $85.5 million.
  • As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately $175 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.

ZILRETTA Commercial Metrics

Since the launch of ZILRETTA in November 2017 through December 31, 2020:

  • 4,248 accounts had purchased ZILRETTA, reflecting growth of 176 new purchasing accounts vs September 30, 2020, when 4,072 accounts had purchased product.
  • 78% of purchasing accounts (3,321) placed at least one reorder, up from 3,153 accounts that had reordered ZILRETTA as of September 30, 2020.
  • 1,242 accounts had made ZILRETTA purchases of more than 50 units; 1,170 accounts had purchased 11 to 50 units; and 1,836 accounts had purchased between 1 and 10 units.
  • Accounts that had purchased more than 50 ZILRETTA units accounted for 307,988 of the total 345,697 ZILRETTA units purchased.

As a result of specialty distributor purchases in response to growing customer demand and a modest distributor buy-in at a small discount, the ZILRETTA inventory held by specialty distributors at year-end was slightly above the 1 to 3 weeks the company targets.

