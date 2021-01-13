MATEON ANNOUNCES POSITIVE INTERIM RESULTS FROM ARTI-19 CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING COVID-19 THERAPEUTIC

“These interim results suggest that ARTIVeda is a well-tolerated and effective treatment for COVID-19 that produces a faster recovery time when compared to Standard of Care alone,” said Dr. Vuong Trieu, Chairman and CEO of Mateon.

ARTIVeda is Mateon’s lead Ayurvedic drug against COVID-19 in India and is being developed by Mateon in partnership with Windlas Biotech Private Limited (India). ARTI-19 India is being conducted by Windlas as part of Mateon’s global effort to deploy ARTIVeda across India, Africa, and Latin America. These interim results are based on 60 randomized patients (out of 114 randomized to date) across 3 sites in India:

No adverse events were reported that required discontinuation of treatment

A majority of the 60 patients who received ARTIVeda plus Standard of Care (SOC) recovered faster than those who received SOC alone, with SOC defined as treatment with Remdesivir, Ivermectin, Dexamethasone, Heparin, as well as Paracetamol, B complex, Vitamin-C, and Zinc.

The median time to asymptomatic WHO scale of 1 was 5 days for ARTIVeda plus SOC as compared to 14 days for SOC alone. The differences were statistically significant meaning unlikely to happen by chance.

The trend was more pronounced with higher initial disease status. Log rank statistics: WHO-scale 2,3,4: p= 0.0369 /RR = 1.476 (0.8957-2.433), WHO-scale 3,4: p= 0.026/ RR = 1.581 (0.9094-2.747), WHO-scale 4: p= 0.0043/ RR = 2.038 (0.9961-4.168). RR = rate ratio for recovery.

The ARTI-19 India trial is slated to complete enrollment of 120 randomized patients by end of January, 2021, with final data available 6-8 weeks thereafter. Upon completion of the trial, it is Mateon’s objective to file for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) with regulatory authorities around the world, including India, the United States, and the United Kingdom; discussions regarding EUA with several of these authorities have commenced.