 

MATEON ANNOUNCES POSITIVE INTERIM RESULTS FROM ARTI-19 CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING COVID-19 THERAPEUTIC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 13:00  |  91   |   |   

AGOURA HILLS, California, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: MATN) (“Mateon”), a leading developer of TGF-β therapeutics for oncology and COVID-19, reported positive interim results from its ARTI-19 clinical trial evaluating ARTIVedaTM against COVID-19.

“These interim results suggest that ARTIVeda is a well-tolerated and effective treatment for COVID-19 that produces a faster recovery time when compared to Standard of Care alone,” said Dr. Vuong Trieu, Chairman and CEO of Mateon.

ARTIVeda is Mateon’s lead Ayurvedic drug against COVID-19 in India and is being developed by Mateon in partnership with Windlas Biotech Private Limited (India). ARTI-19 India is being conducted by Windlas as part of Mateon’s global effort to deploy ARTIVeda across India, Africa, and Latin America. These interim results are based on 60 randomized patients (out of 114 randomized to date) across 3 sites in India:

  • No adverse events were reported that required discontinuation of treatment
  • A majority of the 60 patients who received ARTIVeda plus Standard of Care (SOC) recovered faster than those who received SOC alone, with SOC defined as treatment with Remdesivir, Ivermectin, Dexamethasone, Heparin, as well as Paracetamol, B complex, Vitamin-C, and Zinc.
  • The median time to asymptomatic WHO scale of 1 was 5 days for ARTIVeda plus SOC as compared to 14 days for SOC alone. The differences were statistically significant meaning unlikely to happen by chance.
  • The trend was more pronounced with higher initial disease status. Log rank statistics: WHO-scale 2,3,4: p= 0.0369 /RR = 1.476 (0.8957-2.433), WHO-scale 3,4: p= 0.026/ RR = 1.581 (0.9094-2.747), WHO-scale 4: p= 0.0043/ RR = 2.038 (0.9961-4.168). RR = rate ratio for recovery.

The ARTI-19 India trial is slated to complete enrollment of 120 randomized patients by end of January, 2021, with final data available 6-8 weeks thereafter. Upon completion of the trial, it is Mateon’s objective to file for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) with regulatory authorities around the world, including India, the United States, and the United Kingdom; discussions regarding EUA with several of these authorities have commenced.

Seite 1 von 5
Mateon Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MATEON ANNOUNCES POSITIVE INTERIM RESULTS FROM ARTI-19 CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING COVID-19 THERAPEUTIC AGOURA HILLS, California, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: MATN) (“Mateon”), a leading developer of TGF-β therapeutics for oncology and COVID-19, reported positive interim results from its ARTI-19 clinical trial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
SANOFI unveils EUROAPI as the name of the new industry leading European API* company and appoints ...
Overstock Announces Canadian Broker-Dealer Echelon Can Now Trade Digital Preferred Shares, OSTKO
Ørsted exceeds guidance and expects EBITDA of DKK 18 billion for 2020 – EBITDA guidance for 2021 ...
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Gen III Provides Corporate Funding Update
AMD President and CEO Lisa Su Showcases a Digital-First World at Consumer Technology ...
NVIDIA Introduces GeForce RTX 3060, Next Generation of the World’s Most Popular GPU
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $101.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.12.20
MATEON’S GLOBAL STUDY FOR OT-101/ TGF-β INHIBITOR AGAINST COVID-19 ENROLLS AND TREATS ITS FIRST PATIENT

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
59
MATN (MC $16 M) NEW HOT CORONA Play + 2x Phase 3 Programme