Cash flows - Totalkredit A/S

To the Nasdaq Copenhagen

13 January 2021

Cash flows

Pursuant to s 24 Danish Capital Markets Act, Totalkredit A/S hereby publishes cash flows on open and closed annuity, index-linked and serial loans computed as at January 2021 in the attached file.

Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on https://www.nykredit.com/filarkiv/.

For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Yours sincerely

Totalkredit A/S

