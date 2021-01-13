 

Syntactic Foam Market worth $169 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 13:30  |  55   |   |   

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Syntactic Foam Market by Product Type, Matrix Type (Metal, Polymer, Ceramic), Chemistry, Form (Sheet & Rod, Blocks), Application (Marine& Subsea, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Sports & Leisure), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Syntactic Foam Market size is expected to grow from USD 132 million in 2020 to USD 169 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=49852579

Browse in-depth TOC on "Syntactic Foam Market"194 – Tables 33 – Figures 165 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/syntactic-foam-market-49852579.html

Syntactic foam is used across industries, such as Marine& Subsea, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Sports & Leisure, and Others. In the Syntactic Foam Market, marine & subsea is the key end-use industry owing to the wide applications of these syntactic foam.

The polymer matrix is expected to dominate the global Syntactic Foam Market during the forecast period.

The polymer matrix will continue to lead the Syntactic Foam Market. The key driver for the growth of syntactic foam in this segment are rising demand from marine & subsea applications such as underwater robotics, vehicles, flotation, pumps, and oil & gas pipeline insulation.

Furthermore, the polymer matrix is also expected to be fastest growing segment during the forecast period due to increase in ultra and deep-water activity because of their superior properties such as low coefficient of thermal expansion, a high specific strength. The above mentioned factors are expected to drive the demand during forecast period.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=49852579

APAC is expected to hold the largest market share in the global Syntactic Foam Market during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the Syntactic Foam Market in 2020. Factors such as the rapidly increasing consumption of syntactic foam in the marine & subsea industries in countries such as US, Canada, and Mexico have led to an increased demand for Syntactic foam in the North American region.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Syntactic Foam Market worth $169 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Syntactic Foam Market by Product Type, Matrix Type (Metal, Polymer, Ceramic), Chemistry, Form (Sheet & Rod, Blocks), Application (Marine& Subsea, Automotive & …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Hyundai Motor Company Teases First Image of IONIQ 5
Ortho's VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test for Accurate, Mass-Scale COVID-19 Testing is the First ...
Hanmi presents solution package strategy to potentially overcome COVID-19 at the 39th JP Morgan ...
Mytheresa Announces Launch Of Initial Public Offering
Core Banking Solutions Market to Reach $28.78 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 14.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
SoftBank's SVF Investment Corp. Announces Closing of $603,750,000 Initial Public Offering
China Report ASEAN presents the story of a cattle farmer in China's Inner Mongolia
Home Exercise Bikes Market to Reach $2.33 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 8.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Satellite Data Services Market to Reach $19.36 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 19.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy AG sign multi-million pound deal and joint development agreement for ...
Mercado Bitcoin teams up with Moss and leads the way in offsetting carbon emissions with Blockchain
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Industrial Automation Oil & Gas Market worth $18.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments