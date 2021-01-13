 

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Provides Support Kits to Help Facilitate Safe and Effective Learning

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield has provided more than 25,000 support kits to nurses, teachers and students to more than 100 schools, e-learning centers and community organizations in 34 cities across Indiana to ensure safe and effective in-person and virtual learning.

Nurses, teachers and students at Central Catholic School, a Notre Dame ACE Academy in Indianapolis, received Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Support Kits to ensure safe and effective in-person and virtual learning. The Support Kits include school supplies, hand sanitizers, masks, water bottles and first-aid materials to ensure healthy and productive learning. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield has been an amazing resource for all of our families here at Central Catholic School in providing Support Kits to our students, teachers and nurses ensuring a safe, healthy and productive learning environment,” said Kay Holland, Licensed Clinical Social Worker at Central Catholic School, a Notre Dame ACE Academy in Indianapolis. “Central Catholic is grateful to have Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield as a reliable and committed partner.”

The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Support Kits include:

  • Nurse Kit: tote bag, infrared thermometer, first-aid kits, lip balm, stress balls, hot and cold packs and bandages.
  • Teacher Kit: tote bag, mask, pencils, pens, hand sanitizer tub with pump, first-aid kit and sanitizing disposable hand wipes.
  • Student Kit: ear buds, water bottle, mask, highlighter and pen combo, pencils, colored pencils, eraser and ruler.

“Loge Elementary School is very thankful for the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Student Kits that have provided our youth with the tools to follow social distancing guidelines and COVID-19 protocols,” said Lynn Pierce, Loge Elementary Principal in Boonville. “This donation and support couldn’t have come at a better time. The students were delighted about their new Anthem water bottles and even though you could not see their smiles under their masks, you could tell by the excitement in their eyes and their joyful words. At Loge, we continue to uphold the highest expectations of our students, administration, faculty and staff and we are proud that Anthem continues to be by our side as a valuable and vital community partner in delivering on this mission during these times of stress and uncertainty.”

According to the Indiana Department of Education, there are roughly 1.1 million students and 78,000 educators encompassing 2,200 urban, suburban and rural schools in the state.

“The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Support Kits provide youth, educators, nurses and staff with resources to stay safe, connected, promote health and wellness, and enable emotional and social support,” said Dr. Kimberly Roop, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Indiana Medicaid Plan President. “Many water fountains are closed due to COVID-19 so the student kit includes an Anthem water bottle to help promote social distancing guidelines and keep students hydrated throughout the day. We are proud to provide this support to further our commitment to improve lives and communities.”

During the pandemic, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield has supported organizations and schools and putting members’ needs at the forefront. To continue delivering on this commitment, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield recently donated 200 laptop computers to foster care organizations and domestic violence shelters to ensure young people and families are able to access support services and remain connected to family and friends. The computers support telemedicine services, social distancing guidelines, virtual education, and access for online classes and college courses for some of the most vulnerable and disconnected youth and young adults.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield works with the state of Indiana to offer the Hoosier Healthwise (HHW), Hoosier Care Connect (HCC) and Healthy Indiana Plan (HIP) health insurance programs for 459,000 Medicaid beneficiaries. HHW is a health care program for children up to age 19 and pregnant women that covers medical care like doctor visits, prescription medicine, mental health care, dental care, hospitalizations, and surgeries. HCC offers individuals who are aged 65 years and older, blind, or disabled and who are also not eligible for Medicare health plans that provide the most appropriate care based upon individualized needs. HIP covers residents age 19 through 64 including low-income families. Anthem has administered benefits and services for HHW since 2007, HCC since 2015 and HIP since 2008.



