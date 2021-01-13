 

CKE Restaurants Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS Software

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 13:30  |  32   |   |   

ParTech, Inc. (PAR) a wholly-owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) solutions and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, announced today CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. (“CKE”), which operates Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s brands, has selected PAR Brink POS software for their corporate-owned restaurants and select franchisee restaurants.

CKE has been a long-time PAR hardware & services customer, and when the company began looking for cloud-based software capable of enabling future technology stacks, Brink POS was uniquely positioned to help. PAR’s established history of providing CKE with reliable hardware and service solutions, and experience serving other customers in the Tier 1 Quick Service Restaurant space, gave the CKE the confidence to move forward with Brink POS.

Phil Crawford, Chief Technology Officer for CKE, is excited to see the already established partnership continue to flourish. “CKE is continuing to invest in new restaurant technologies and digital platforms that are capable of assisting our brand transform the guest experience,” Crawford said. “We are pleased to add Brink POS to our restaurant technology stack and believe it will allow our brands to continue innovating and to coincide with constantly changing consumer demands.”

“Innovative brands like Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. understand that increasingly, exceptional guest experiences are being delivered digitally,” said Savneet Singh, PAR Technology CEO. “We are pleased that CKE chose PAR’s Brink POS and its open platform to power their demanding store operations and as the foundation of their commitment to ongoing innovation.”

PAR’s Brink POS rollout is expected to start this quarter and continue throughout 2021. CKE’s long-time service providers and PAR’s network of service partners will assist with the deployment and on-going support of the franchisee community.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. (“CKE”), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers, Made from Scratch Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders. With both a US and international footprint, Carl’s Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee’s Restaurants LLC have over 3,900 franchised company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 43 foreign countries and U.S. territories.

About PAR Technology Corporation

PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech’s Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology Corporation’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook or Twitter.

Par Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CKE Restaurants Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS Software ParTech, Inc. (PAR) a wholly-owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) solutions and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, announced today CKE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Report on CARBIOS’ Liquidity Contract With Natixis ODDO BHF
fuboTV Accelerates Development of Sportsbook
MedMen Announces Additional US$10 Million Senior Secured Convertible Note Financing Under Gotham ...
Apple Launches Major New Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Projects to Challenge Systemic ...
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes a Majority Investment into iA to Advance Automation Capabilities for ...
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Carrefour Statement
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ RESCUE Pivotal Phase III Trial in ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
ParTech, Inc. Recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Point-of-Sale Applications in Quick-Service/Fast-Casual Restaurants 2020–2021
15.12.20
Boston Market Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS Software and EverServ Hardware