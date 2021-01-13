CKE Restaurants Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS Software

CKE has been a long-time PAR hardware & services customer, and when the company began looking for cloud-based software capable of enabling future technology stacks, Brink POS was uniquely positioned to help. PAR’s established history of providing CKE with reliable hardware and service solutions, and experience serving other customers in the Tier 1 Quick Service Restaurant space, gave the CKE the confidence to move forward with Brink POS.

ParTech, Inc. (PAR) a wholly-owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) solutions and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, announced today CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. (“CKE”), which operates Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s brands, has selected PAR Brink POS software for their corporate-owned restaurants and select franchisee restaurants.

Phil Crawford, Chief Technology Officer for CKE, is excited to see the already established partnership continue to flourish. “CKE is continuing to invest in new restaurant technologies and digital platforms that are capable of assisting our brand transform the guest experience,” Crawford said. “We are pleased to add Brink POS to our restaurant technology stack and believe it will allow our brands to continue innovating and to coincide with constantly changing consumer demands.”

“Innovative brands like Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. understand that increasingly, exceptional guest experiences are being delivered digitally,” said Savneet Singh, PAR Technology CEO. “We are pleased that CKE chose PAR’s Brink POS and its open platform to power their demanding store operations and as the foundation of their commitment to ongoing innovation.”

PAR’s Brink POS rollout is expected to start this quarter and continue throughout 2021. CKE’s long-time service providers and PAR’s network of service partners will assist with the deployment and on-going support of the franchisee community.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. (“CKE”), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers, Made from Scratch Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders. With both a US and international footprint, Carl’s Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee’s Restaurants LLC have over 3,900 franchised company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 43 foreign countries and U.S. territories.

About PAR Technology Corporation

PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech’s Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology Corporation’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook or Twitter.

