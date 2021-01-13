 

Hannon Armstrong Named to Real Leaders Top Impact Companies List of 2021

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ("Hannon Armstrong") (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions, today announced that is has been named to the Real Leaders Top Impact Companies List for 2021, in recognition of its pioneering approach and commitment to climate-positive investing.

Real Leaders, the world's first sustainable business and leadership magazine, honors the top companies from around the world that exemplify a new vision of capitalism — one that recognizes that doing good and adhering to sustainable business practices is also good for profits and growth.

"Our reason to exist is to make better risk-adjusted returns investing in climate solutions. Sustainable investing for impact is the business and our team is driven by this mission," said Jeffrey W. Eckel, Hannon Armstrong chairman and chief executive officer. "We're proud to be named among this group of exemplary companies that share our commitment to doing well by making a climate-positive impact."

"Hannon Armstrong and the other game-changing impact brands on our list prove that businesses can thrive by being a force for good," said Mark Van Ness, founder of Real Leaders. "They are real leaders of the new economy," added Van Ness.

Overall, Hannon Armstrong ranked #21 in the 2021 list of 150 companies, which includes leading sustainable brands such as Tesla, Beyond Meat, Patagonia, and 146 other well-respected impact brands across various sizes and industries. The full 2021 Real Leaders Top Impact Companies list is available at www.real-leaders.com/impact-awards-2021/. A special ceremony to honor the winners will be held on January 27, 2021.

About Hannon Armstrong
 Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) is the first U.S. public company solely dedicated to investments in climate solutions, providing capital to leading companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. With more than $6 billion in managed assets as of September 30, 2020, Hannon Armstrong's core purpose is to make climate-positive investments with superior risk-adjusted returns. For more information, please visit www.hannonarmstrong.com. Follow Hannon Armstrong on LinkedIn and Twitter @HannonArmstrong.

About Real Leaders
 Real Leaders is the world's first business and sustainable leadership magazine and serves a community of visionaries, collaborating to regenerate our world. Its mission is to inspire better leaders for a better world. Real Leaders is a Certified B-Corp and signatory in the United Nations Global Compact (an advocate for achieving the global goals for sustainable development). Real Leaders positions leaders to thrive in the new economy and to inspire the future. Visit www.real-leaders.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the information in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this press release, words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "may," "target," or similar expressions, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include those discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as well as in other reports that we file with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs, assumptions and expectations as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements reflecting new estimates, events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

