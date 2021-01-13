 

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Receives Second Installment of $1.7 Million in Payments from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, today announced the receipt of a $0.9 million payment as the second installment of $1.7 million in scheduled payments to Salarius under its contract with the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). The payments, which include the previously announced receipt of an $0.8 million disbursement announced on December 10, 2020, are part of an original non-dilutive grant awarded in 2016 to support Salarius’ operations and development of its lead drug candidate, seclidemstat, for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma and other cancers. Seclidemstat is a reversible LSD1 inhibitor being studied in two clinical trials — one trial in relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma, a rare and deadly pediatric bone and soft tissue cancer, and a second trial in advanced solid tumors (AST). Up to $4.8 million in funding remains available to Salarius under the original 2016 CPRIT Award.

With the full $1.7 million disbursement of CPRIT funds, the $3.6 million gross proceeds from the warrant inducement transaction announced in December 2020 and the $6.2 million gross proceeds from a public offering completed in August 2020, Salarius believes it is well-capitalized to advance the seclidemstat clinical programs through several near-term, value-creating milestones. These milestones include establishing maximum tolerated dose (MTD) in its Ewing sarcoma trial, releasing early safety and clinical data from both clinical trials, advancing into the dose-expansion phase of the Ewing sarcoma trial in early 2021, as well as expanding the same trial to include additional select sarcomas that share a similar biology to Ewing sarcoma, also known as Ewing-related sarcomas.

“The non-dilutive financial support Salarius has received from CPRIT during the past four years has been instrumental in advancing the development of seclidemstat and the growth of our company,” stated David Arthur, President and CEO of Salarius. “Today’s payment, combined with other recent financial transactions undertaken by Salarius continue to strengthen our balance sheet and prepare us for delivering our future milestones.”

