OpGen Announces Preliminary Unaudited Revenue for Fiscal 2020 and Provides Business Update

Preliminary total pro-forma combined revenue for 2020 was approximately $5.2 million



Maintained strong balance sheet with $13.3 million cash as of December 31, 2020 and total capital raised in 2020 of $35.3 million

OpGen subsidiary Ares Genetics to explore multiple collaboration opportunities with several parties



GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, announced today that total pro-forma preliminary unaudited revenue (including revenue from discontinued operations) for OpGen in 2020 was approximately $5.2 million, compared to about $6.0 million in 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 revenue for OpGen was approximately $1.3 million compared to

$ 0.8 million in Q4-2019. The company expects to provide fourth quarter 2020 and full year 2020 financial results during its upcoming earnings call in March 2021. OpGen’s cash position as of December 31, 2020 was approximately $13.3 million, an increase from $2.7 million in 2019.

The company also announced accomplishment of the following key milestones and recent developments in the fourth quarter and full year 2020 as well as 2021 to date: