OpGen Announces Preliminary Unaudited Revenue for Fiscal 2020 and Provides Business Update
-
Preliminary total pro-forma combined revenue for 2020 was approximately $5.2 million
- Maintained strong balance sheet with $13.3 million cash as of December 31, 2020 and total capital raised in 2020 of $35.3 million
-
OpGen subsidiary Ares Genetics to explore multiple collaboration opportunities with several parties
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help
combat infectious disease, announced today that total pro-forma preliminary unaudited revenue (including revenue from discontinued operations) for OpGen in 2020 was approximately $5.2 million,
compared to about $6.0 million in 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 revenue for OpGen was approximately $1.3 million compared to
$ 0.8 million in Q4-2019. The company expects to provide fourth quarter 2020 and full year 2020 financial results during its upcoming earnings call in March 2021. OpGen’s cash position as of December 31, 2020 was approximately $13.3 million, an increase from $2.7 million in 2019.
The company also announced accomplishment of the following key milestones and recent developments in the fourth quarter and full year 2020 as well as 2021 to date:
- Following the announced delay in FDA review of the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel 510(k) submission due to the agency’s prioritization of COVID-19 related EUAs, OpGen anticipates the re-allocation of FDA staff towards the review of non-COVID-19 related submissions and a near term clearance decision for the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel in Q1-2021.
- The 90-day exclusive negotiation period with a global leading IVD corporation partner towards a potential collaboration and licensing deal recently expired. While a larger strategic deal and licensing agreement is not expected to materialize with such partner in the near term, the parties continue to discuss on a non-exclusive basis potential targeted and focused R&D collaboration as well as possible licensing opportunities. Ares Genetics expects to engage in multiple further partnering and licensing discussions with additional IVD partners that expressed interest in collaborating in the coming months.
- OpGen subsidiary Curetis entered into exclusive distribution partnership in Colombia with Annar Health Technologies for Curetis’ Unyvero A50 platform.
- OpGen announced the release of a new peer-reviewed publication that demonstrates that the Unyvero LRT BAL panel accurately detects 19 bacteria alongside Pneumocystis jirovecii and 10 antibiotic resistance genes directly from bronchoalveolar lavage fluid, allowing enhanced diagnosis of lower respiratory tract infections.
- OpGen completed a $ 10 million private placement priced at the market with one healthcare-focused U.S. institutional investor, bringing the total amount of capital raised in 2020 to $35.3 million, including the proceeds of the company’s ATM facility and warrant exercises.
- Ares Genetics extended its collaboration with Sandoz within its pharma partnering program. Ares Genetics presented advances of its research use only (RUO) based ares-genetics.cloud platform for predictive antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST) at various scientific conferences and expects granting of key patent on genetic resistance prediction.
- OpGen’s wholly owned subsidiary, Ares Genetics GmbH, completed the transition of leadership to Dr. Arne Materna, who was appointed as Managing Director and CEO of Ares Genetics effective January 1, 2021.
- OpGen’s subsidiary, Curetis GmbH, obtained CE mark certification in the European Union for its own SARS-CoV-2 Kit with PULB for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
- Streamlined portfolio of platforms and products with focus going forward on Unyvero UTI and IJI for upcoming clinical trials in 2021 and subsequent FDA submissions.
- Exiting FISH business by mid 2021 and ended Acuitas AMR Gene Panel urine trial in fall of 2020.
Oliver Schacht, President & CEO of OpGen, commented, “We are pleased with our fourth quarter and full year 2020 preliminary results and are off to a strong start into 2021. With our new corporate strategy defined and portfolio consolidation successfully completed, a robust cash position and strong global partnerships, there is no doubt that our business has the potential to grow significantly in the coming years. I am especially excited about upcoming key milestones such as an FDA clearance decision on the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel for isolates.”
0 Kommentare