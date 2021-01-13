Monro, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings on January 27, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNRO), a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, will release its fiscal 2021 third quarter earnings on January 27, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-425-9470 and using the required passcode 13715011. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the recording through Wednesday, February 10, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 and using the required passcode of 13715011. The live conference call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at the Investors section of the Company’s website, located at corporate.monro.com. An archive will be available at this website through February 10, 2021.