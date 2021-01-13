 

KemPharm Participating in BIO @ JPM and Fierce JPM Week 2021 Virtual Events During “J.P. Morgan Week 2021”

13.01.2021   

CELEBRATION, Fla., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today announced that the company is participating in BIO @ JPM and Fierce JPM Week 2021.  Both events are being held virtually during the month of January alongside the J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference 2021.

Details of the events are as follows:

  Event: BIO @ JPM
  Date:  January 11-15, 2021
  Registration: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-partnering-jpm/registration
     
  Event: Fierce JPM Week 2021
  Date:  January 11-13, 2021
  Registration: https://2021outlook.fiercelifesciences.com/Register  

During both events, members of the KemPharm management team are participating in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered attendees to discuss KemPharm’s business and highlight recent corporate achievements, as well as potential milestones, including the anticipated March 2, 2021 PDUFA date for KP415.  KP415 is KemPharm’s investigational product candidate for the treatment of ADHD.  KP415 consists of serdexmethylphenidate (SDX), KemPharm’s prodrug of d-methylphenidate (d-MPH), co-formulated with immediate-release d-MPH.  KP415 is designed to address unmet needs with the most widely-prescribed methylphenidate ADHD treatments, including earlier onset of action and longer duration of therapy, while avoiding unnecessary spikes in d-MPH concentrations that may be associated with adverse events. 

About KemPharm:

KemPharm is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions through its proprietary LAT (Ligand Activated Therapy) technology. KemPharm utilizes its proprietary LAT technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. KemPharm’s prodrug product candidate pipeline is focused on the high need areas of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, and stimulant use disorder. KemPharm’s co-lead clinical development candidates for the treatment of ADHD, KP415 and KP484, are both based on a prodrug of d-methylphenidate, but have differing duration/effect profiles. In addition, KemPharm has received FDA approval for APADAZ, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen. For more information on KemPharm and its pipeline of prodrug product candidates visit www.kempharm.com or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

