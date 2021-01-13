KemPharm Participating in BIO @ JPM and Fierce JPM Week 2021 Virtual Events During “J.P. Morgan Week 2021”

CELEBRATION, Fla., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today announced that the company is participating in BIO @ JPM and Fierce JPM Week 2021. Both events are being held virtually during the month of January alongside the J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference 2021.

Event: BIO @ JPM Date: January 11-15, 2021 Registration: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-partnering-jpm/registration Event: Fierce JPM Week 2021 Date: January 11-13, 2021 Registration: https://2021outlook.fiercelifesciences.com/Register

During both events, members of the KemPharm management team are participating in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered attendees to discuss KemPharm’s business and highlight recent corporate achievements, as well as potential milestones, including the anticipated March 2, 2021 PDUFA date for KP415. KP415 is KemPharm’s investigational product candidate for the treatment of ADHD. KP415 consists of serdexmethylphenidate (SDX), KemPharm’s prodrug of d-methylphenidate (d-MPH), co-formulated with immediate-release d-MPH. KP415 is designed to address unmet needs with the most widely-prescribed methylphenidate ADHD treatments, including earlier onset of action and longer duration of therapy, while avoiding unnecessary spikes in d-MPH concentrations that may be associated with adverse events.

