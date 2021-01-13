Red White & Bloom Completes All Cash Payments for the Platinum Vape Acquisition

RWB’s Platinum Vape records record week of product sales to kick off 2021





for the one-week period ending January 10 , 2021 powered by increased sales in all active states As sales organically accelerate at Platinum Vape, the Company will enter Arizona in Q1 2021 as previously announced, and expects to enter other RWB core States throughout 2021

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTC: RWBYF) (“RWB” or the “Company”) announces that it has made its final cash payment of US$13 million to the sellers in relation to its purchase last year of Platinum Vape (“PV”). Full details of the PV acquisition can be found in the September 14, 2020 press release.

PV continues to see growth in sales of PV branded products. In the first full week of 2021, PV branded products had a record US$2.8 million in sales. The Company continues to work towards its launch of PV in Arizona and is looking at other states for potential expansion.

Brad Rogers, CEO of RWB, stated, “I’m very proud of our team at PV who continue to exponentially outperform the market and add accretive value to RWB,” adding, “I am happy to have this milestone completed and pleased to see the excitement the entire RWB team brings in to work every day and their drive to replicate this growth across the organization.”

In addition, the Company reports today that it has issued a US$11,550,000 principal amount debenture (the “Debenture”) to an arm’s-length investor by way of a private placement (the “Private Placement”) netting the company approximately $11 million after fees and expenses. The Debenture is not convertible, unsecured and bears interest at the rate of 1% per month. The principal amount of the Debenture and accrued interest is payable on the date that is the earlier of: (i) the date of completion by the Company of a minimum financing of US$20,000,000 and (ii) 120 days from the date of issuance of the Debenture, all as more particularly as set forth in the debenture certificate (the “Maturity Date”). The Company continues to work on its previously announced US$60m financing, see the December 17, 2020 press release, additional details shall be provided on progress in due course.