Cytokinetics Announces First Patient Dosed in Cohort 2 of Redwood-HCM

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that the first patient has been dosed in Cohort 2 of REDWOOD-HCM ( R andomized E valuation of D osing W ith CK-274 in O bstructive O utflow D isease in HCM ), an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of CK-3773274 (CK-274), a next-generation cardiac myosin inhibitor in development for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). This event triggers a $2.5 million milestone payment payable from Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals Limited to Cytokinetics under the License and Collaboration Agreement between the companies.

REDWOOD-HCM is a multi-center, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, dose finding clinical trial of CK-274 in patients with symptomatic obstructive HCM (oHCM). The primary objective of the trial is to determine the safety and tolerability of CK-274. The secondary objectives are to describe the concentration-response relationship of CK-274 on the resting and post-Valsalva left ventricular outflow tract gradient as measured by echocardiography during 10 weeks of treatment, to describe the dose response relationship of CK-274, and to evaluate the plasma concentrations of CK-274 in patients with oHCM.

The trial will enroll two sequential cohorts, with an option for a third cohort. Within each cohort, approximately 18 patients will be randomized 2:1 to active or placebo treatment and receive up to three escalating doses of CK-274 or placebo based on echocardiographic guidance. Patients receive an echocardiogram after two weeks of treatment at each dose to determine whether they will be up-titrated. Overall, the treatment duration will be 10 weeks with an echocardiogram to confirm reversibility of effect 2-weeks after the last dose. REDWOOD-HCM is expected to enroll patients in approximately 20 investigative sites in North America and Europe.

Interim analysis of data from Cohort 1 of REDWOOD-HCM showed patients experienced substantial reductions in the average resting left ventricular outflow tract gradient (LVOT-G) as well as the post-Valsalva LVOT-G (defined as resting gradient <30 mmHg and post-Valsalva gradient <50 mmHg). These clinically relevant decreases in pressure gradients were achieved with only modest decreases in average left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF); there were no dose interruptions due to LVEF falling below 50%, the prespecified safety threshold. Pharmacokinetic data were similar to those observed in Phase 1 in healthy subjects. In addition, the safety and tolerability data were supportive of continued dose escalation with no serious adverse events attributed to study treatment reported by the investigators.