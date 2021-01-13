 

Ed McCaffrey and CBD Global Sciences Sign a Two-Year Endorsement Agreement with Aethics, CBDN’s Sports Wellness CBD Infused Brand

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 13:30  |  67   |   |   

Denver, Colorado, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), (“CBD Global” or the “Company”), today announced the finalization of an agreement with Ed McCaffrey, three-time Superbowl Champion and Pro Bowl Athlete, to endorse the Company’s CBD infused sports wellness brand Aethics (www.aethics.com). 

Ed McCaffrey, former NFL Athlete, has decided to endorse Aethics, a CBD infused sports wellness product line that includes full spectrum tinctures, topicals, hydration and confectionary products.  Ed was extremely pleased to find a CBD infused product line geared towards athletes that focuses on mitigating pain and other ailments for the human body in an all-natural way.  Ed shared, “I was curious to hear more about the Aethics brand mainly because of the company’s focus on efficacy of its product line.  I have to be extremely careful to endorse products that I can be assured will impact the human body in a positive manner, my reputation counts on it.  After careful research, use of the product and study of the manufacturing process, I was convinced that Aethics is a product line that I can stand behind.”  He also recognized that the Colorado-based CBD company controls the quality of the CBD going into the products and it all starts at the farm in Strasburg Colorado.  With the ‘bangs and bruises’ over the many years of a successful NFL career, Ed has grown to rely on the Aethics products to address the issue that former athletes all experience.  “It really works, and I am so happy to introduce my colleagues and fan base to this incredible product.”

Brad Wyatt, CEO of CBD Global Sciences, shared, “I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to work with Ed on this CBD project.  He is such an incredible athlete, community leader, family man and advocate for sports wellness and health in general, it seems like a perfect fit for both Ed and Aethics.’ 

ABOUT ED MCCAFFREY

Ed McCaffrey was selected by the Giants in the third round (83rd overall) in the 1991 NFL draft. During his thirteen-year career, he won three Super Bowl rings (Super Bowl XXIX, as a San Francisco 49er and Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII as a Denver Bronco) and made a Pro Bowl appearance in 1998.  McCaffrey met his wife, Lisa (Sime) while they both attended Stanford University.  Together, they have four sons, all of whom play football. The oldest son, Max McCaffrey, is a wide receiver who played college football at Duke. He was on the rosters of several different NFL teams from 2016–2018, and currently serves as the wide receivers coach at Northern Colorado under his father.  Christian McCaffrey was a running back for Stanford between 2014, 2015 and 2016, and was the runner-up for the 2015 Heisman Trophy.  He left school a year early after the 2016 season and was drafted with the eighth pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.  Dylan McCaffrey received scholarship offers from Duke, Colorado, Rutgers, LSU, Michigan, Washington, UCLA, Colorado State and Penn State. He committed to play college football at Michigan in February 2016.  The youngest son, Luke McCaffrey received an offer from Michigan and Nebraska. He committed to Nebraska in June 2018.

Seite 1 von 2


CBD Global Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ed McCaffrey and CBD Global Sciences Sign a Two-Year Endorsement Agreement with Aethics, CBDN’s Sports Wellness CBD Infused Brand Denver, Colorado, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), (“CBD Global” or the “Company”), today announced the finalization of an agreement with Ed McCaffrey, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
SANOFI unveils EUROAPI as the name of the new industry leading European API* company and appoints ...
Overstock Announces Canadian Broker-Dealer Echelon Can Now Trade Digital Preferred Shares, OSTKO
Ørsted exceeds guidance and expects EBITDA of DKK 18 billion for 2020 – EBITDA guidance for 2021 ...
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Gen III Provides Corporate Funding Update
AMD President and CEO Lisa Su Showcases a Digital-First World at Consumer Technology ...
NVIDIA Introduces GeForce RTX 3060, Next Generation of the World’s Most Popular GPU
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $101.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Ed McCaffrey und CBD Global Sciences unterzeichnen einen Zwei-Jahres-Werbevertrag für Aethics(TM), die CBD-haltige Sport-Wellness-Produktreihe von CBDN (deutsch)
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Ed McCaffrey und CBD Global Sciences unterzeichnen einen Zwei-Jahres-Werbevertrag für Aethics(TM), die CBD-haltige Sport-Wellness-Produktreihe von CBDN
07.01.21
Dog the Bounty Hunter New Website Launches Selling CBD Infused Products Provided by CBD Global Sciences
07.01.21
DGAP-News: Die neue Website von Dog dem Kopfgeldjäger startet den Verkauf der CBD-Produkte von CBD Global Sciences (deutsch)
07.01.21
DGAP-News: Die neue Website von Dog dem Kopfgeldjäger startet den Verkauf der CBD-Produkte von CBD Global Sciences
15.12.20
DGAP-News: CBD Global Sciences, Inc. : Dog der Kopfgeldjäger unterzeichnet zweijährige Partnerschaft mit CBD Global Sciences für die Entwicklung und den Vertrieb von 'Dog Unleashed CBD' (deutsch)
15.12.20
DGAP-News: CBD Global Sciences, Inc. : Dog der Kopfgeldjäger unterzeichnet zweijährige Partnerschaft mit CBD Global Sciences für die Entwicklung und den Vertrieb von 'Dog Unleashed CBD'
15.12.20
Dog the Bounty Hunter Signs a Two-Year Partnership with CBD Global Sciences to Create and Sell ‘Dog Unleashed CBD’

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
31.05.20
11
CBD Global Sciences: CBD Global Sciences setzt weiteren Meilenstein