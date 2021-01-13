TruTrace Technologies Appoints Two New Members to Board of Directors
TruTrace Technologies (CSE: TTT; OTCQB: TTTSF), developer of a fully-integrated blockchain platform for the legal cannabis, food and pharmaceutical industries, today announced the appointment of Allan O'Dette and Pradeep Sood to its Board of Directors.
Allan joins TruTrace as the Chairman of the Board. He has over 30 years of experience in the public, private, not-for-profit and volunteer sectors driving organizational change. Allan is currently the CEO of the Ontario Medical Association (OMA). Prior to this role, he was appointed the first Chief Investment Officer for the Province of Ontario, and also led the revitalization of Canada’s largest business association The Ontario Chamber of Commerce for more than five years. With more than 25 years of experience in the bio-pharmaceutical sector, Allan has been an advocate for Canadian businesses and served on a variety of private and not-for-profit boards and committees, including his role as vice chair of the Markham Stouffville Hospital Board of Directors. He was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for his contribution to his community and his philanthropic activities. Allan has an MBA from the University of Toronto and has an Institute of Corporate Director Designation [ICD.D].
Pradeep joins TruTrace as a Director on the Board. He has over 40 years of operations and management experience in Asia, Africa and North America, which has led to his deep knowledge and commitment to diversity and multiculturalism. Pradeep is currently the President of the Board of Commonwealth Games Foundation of Canada, a member of the Board of Governors of George Brown College and Director on the Board of Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation.
“We are thrilled to welcome Allan and Pradeep to TruTrace’s Board of Directors,” said Robert Galarza, CEO of TruTrace. “Their combined expertise in guiding large organizations will bring valuable knowledge to TruTrace’s next phase of growth as a leader in ensuring supply chain transparency and product quality for the legal cannabis, food and pharmaceutical industries.”
Allan and Pradeep join existing members Robert Galarza, Michael Kraft, Cesare Fazari and Cameron Chell.
About TruTrace Technologies
TruTrace Technologies is the developer of fully-integrated software, secured on a blockchain infrastructure, that gives clients’ the ability to store, manage, share and immediately access quality assurance and testing details, COAs, as well as motion and movement intelligence on inventory. The platform was specifically designed to power the traceability of testing standards within the legal cannabis, nutraceutical, food and pharmaceutical space with a focus on the authentication of source materials or ingredients used in formulation. For more information, please visit www.trutrace.co.
