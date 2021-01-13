TruTrace Technologies Appoints Two New Members to Board of Directors

TruTrace Technologies (CSE: TTT; OTCQB: TTTSF), developer of a fully-integrated blockchain platform for the legal cannabis, food and pharmaceutical industries, today announced the appointment of Allan O'Dette and Pradeep Sood to its Board of Directors.

Allan joins TruTrace as the Chairman of the Board. He has over 30 years of experience in the public, private, not-for-profit and volunteer sectors driving organizational change. Allan is currently the CEO of the Ontario Medical Association (OMA). Prior to this role, he was appointed the first Chief Investment Officer for the Province of Ontario, and also led the revitalization of Canada’s largest business association The Ontario Chamber of Commerce for more than five years. With more than 25 years of experience in the bio-pharmaceutical sector, Allan has been an advocate for Canadian businesses and served on a variety of private and not-for-profit boards and committees, including his role as vice chair of the Markham Stouffville Hospital Board of Directors. He was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for his contribution to his community and his philanthropic activities. Allan has an MBA from the University of Toronto and has an Institute of Corporate Director Designation [ICD.D].