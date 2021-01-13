New Fortress Energy to Acquire Power Purchase Agreements and Build LNG-to-Power Project at the Suape Port in Brazil

“The Suape Port provides an ideal location for NFE to bring clean and affordable energy to a rapidly growing region of Brazil,” said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of New Fortress Energy. “Our LNG terminal and gas-fired power plant will advance the clean energy transition in the state of Pernambuco and the wider Northeast region of Brazil. Coupled with our acquisition of Hygo, this provides us a significant portfolio of power and gas assets and a leadership position in Brazil’s large and growing market.”

New Fortress Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: NFE) (“NFE”) today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Petrobras Distribuidora S.A. (“BR”) and CCETC Brasil Holding Ltda. (“CCETC”) to acquire 288MW of 15-year power purchase agreements (“PPAs”) and intends to develop an LNG terminal and gas-fired power plant at the Suape Port in Brazil.

Under the MOU, BR and CCETC intend to sell to NFE 100% of their respective ownership in power generation companies Pecém Energia S.A. and Energética Camaçari Muricy II S.A., which hold PPAs totaling 288MW. Execution of a definitive sale and purchase agreement is expected to occur in January, subject to final approval from the BR Board of Directors.

NFE has also entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CH4 Energia Ltda., which owns key permits and authorizations to develop an LNG terminal and up to 1.37GW of gas-fired power at the Suape Port in the city of Ipojuca, State of Pernambuco, Brazil.

NFE plans to satisfy the obligations of the PPAs by moving the site and constructing a 288MW gas-fired power plant and LNG import terminal at the Suape Port, following necessary approvals from the Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica (“ANEEL”) and other relevant regulatory authorities in Brazil. NFE expects to provide LNG and natural gas to major energy consumers within the port complex and across the greater Northeast region of Brazil.

The terminal and power plant in the Suape Port are anticipated to begin commercial operations by the end of 2022.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy is a global energy infrastructure company founded to help accelerate the world’s transition to clean energy. The company funds, builds and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to rapidly deliver fully integrated, turnkey energy solutions that enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities.

