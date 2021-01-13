 

INmune Bio, Inc. to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Thursday, January 21 at 8 AM ET

Webinar to review expanded biomarker data from the company’s Phase 1b clinical trial of XPro1595 targeting neuroinflammation in patients with Alzheimer’s disease

LA JOLLA, Calif, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the, “Company”), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, announced today that the company will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) webinar on Thursday, January 21, from 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

The webinar will present new biomarker data from the company’s Phase 1b trial of its lead clinical candidate, XPro1595, in patients with Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and biomarkers of inflammation. The primary goal of this 12 week trial is to demonstrate that XPro1595 decreases neuroinflammation. The Company will present expanded biomarker results in patients treated with XPro1595 for at least 12 weeks. 

“We previously reported that XPro1595 decreased neuroinflammation in AD patients as measured by white matter free water (WMFW), a novel biomarker of inflammation that can be measured non-invasively by MRI,” stated CJ Barnum PhD, Head of Neurosciences at INmune Bio. “Consistent with our approach to study a small number of patients intensively in early phase studies, this updated data set will report on additional measures that support our primary goal of reducing neuroinflammation and address some of the exploratory biomarkers that relate to neurodegenerative disease.”

Webinar participants include:

  • RJ Tesi, M.D., co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of INmune Bio.
  • Dr. CJ Barnum, Ph.D., Head of Neuroscience at INmune Bio.
  • Dr. Judith Jaeger Ph.D., President and Principal Scientist of CognitionMetrics, LLC. Dr. Jaeger is a cognitive neuropsychologist and internationally recognized expert in assessing cognitive endpoints.
  • Dr. Malú Gámez Tansey, Ph.D., Director, Center for Translational Research in Neurodegenerative Disease, Medical College of the University of Florida. Dr. Malu Tansey is an internationally recognized expert in neuroinflammation and neurodegenerative disease, including AD. Of note, Malu is an inventor of XPro’s DN-TNF technology and has been studying the drug’s effects on neuroinflammation for over 20 years.

RJ Tesi, M.D., co-founder and CEO of INmune Bio, stated: “We look forward to presenting updated data from this important trial with XPro1595.  Our goal is to give investors and clinical experts the information they need to understand the role of XPro1595 in treating neuroinflammation in patients with AD.”

