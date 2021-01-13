Osisko Continues to Define and Expand Multiple High-Grade Vein Corridors at Valley Zone on Cariboo Gold Project

At Valley Zone, 24,000 meters were drilled in 74 holes in 2020. This news release discusses the assay results from holes CM-20-037 to CM-20-063 (Figure 1). Highlights include 9.33 g/t Au over 12.10 meters including 62.9 g/t Au over 0.60 meters in hole CM-20-046 (Figure 2). This Zone has not been drill tested since 2017, and significant potential exists to add both inferred and indicated resource to the deposit. The Company has commenced drilling on the 2021 drill program. A total of ten drill rigs will be active on the property by January 15 th .

Sean Roosen, CEO of Osisko Development commented, “The most recent high-grade results from the Valley Zone certainly go to the character of this project. We are still seeing many exciting new zones in this project that are within the current mine plan area. With the recent financing of over 200 million dollars completed, we will be increasing our rig count and intensifying our exploration efforts both in the current mine plan area and on the new targets that have been generated on along the 83km (50 mile) long mineralized trend.”

Further highlights from drilling at Valley are presented below.

Valley Zone Drilling Highlights:

CM-20-041: 9.97 g/t Au over 4.75 meters

CM-20-041: 64.8 g/t Au over 0.70 meters

CM-20-041: 9.41 g/t Au over 3.85 meters

CM-20-045: 38.5 g/t Au over 1.5 meters

CM-20-045: 4.68 g/t Au over 7.35 meters

CM-20-046: 16.57 g/t Au over 2.80 meters including 62.2 g/t Au over 0.50 meters

CM-20-046: 9.33 g/t Au over 12.1 meters including 62.9 g/t Au over 0.60 meters

CM-20-047: 7.44 g/t Au over 7.40 meters

CM-20-048: 31.34 g/t Au over 1.30 meters including 52.40 g/t Au over 0.70 meters

CM-20-049: 5.98 g/t Au over 8.40 meters

CM-20-050: 8.93 g/t Au over 4.65 meters

CM-20-051: 167 g/t Au over 0.50 meters

CM-20-051: 4.95 g/t Au over 16.3 meters including 41.8 g/t Au over 0.70 meters

CM-20-052: 30.68 g/t Au over 2.05 meters

CM-20-053: 17.52 g/t Au over 2.15 meters

CM-20-056: 43.9 g/t Au over 1.10 meters

CM-20-057: 7.76 g/t Au over 15.60 meters (Core photos in Figure 3)

CM-20-059: 5.50 g/t Au over 9.50 meters including 60.9 g/t Au over 0.80 meters

“Mineralized quartz veins on the Cariboo Gold Project are overall sub-vertical dip and northeast strike. Vein corridors are defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz veins within the axis of the F3 fold and hosted within the sandstones. Vein corridors are modelled at a minimum thickness of 2 meters and individual veins within each corridor range in width from millimeter to several meters. The modelled vein corridors for the resource update includes the internal dilution of the subeconomic sandstone within these vein corridors. These corridors have been defined from surface to a vertical depth averaging 300 meters and remain open for expansion at depth and down plunge. Gold grades are intimately associated with vein-hosted pyrite as well as pyritic, intensely silicified wall rock haloes in close proximity to the veins. Photographs from the recently drilled vein corridor in hole CM-20-057 are presented in Figure 3.

True widths are estimated to be 60 to 75% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays. Complete assay highlights are presented in Table 1, drill hole locations are listed in Table 2.

Figure 1 accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/349b798c-02fc-43a7 ...

Figure 2 accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b490ac3-ce5c-4efb ...

Figure 3 accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd212d1f-3c96-434b ...

Figure 3: Drill core photos from CM-20-057. This vein corridor assayed 5.98 g/t Au over 23.40 meters (core length) from 217.2 to 240 .6 meters depth including a higher grade corridor from 7.31 g/t Au over 15.6 meters from 225 to 240.6 meters. The individual quartz veins host the gold mineralization and are modelled as vein corridors, defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz veins within the prospective sandstone unit (black). The vein corridors include both the mineralized quartz veins and the unmineralized sandstone unit, therefore the vein corridors include some internal dilution over the composited interval.

Qualified Persons

Per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration of Osisko Development Corp., is a Qualified Person and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Quality Assurance – Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at a secured facility in Wells, BC. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. Quality control (QC) samples are inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry’s analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000g screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. is well-capitalized and uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, is Osisko Development's flagship asset with measured and indicated resource of 21.44 Mt at 4.6 Au g/t for a total of 3.2 million ounces of gold and inferred resource of 21.69 Mt at 3.9 Au g/t for a total of 2.7 million ounces of gold. The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets as does the historically low, all-in discovery costs of US $19 per ounce. The Cariboo Gold Project is advancing through permitting as a 4,750 tonnes per day underground operation with a feasibility study on track for completion in the second half of 2021. Osisko Development's project pipeline is complemented by potential near-term production targeted from the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora Mexico and early exploration stage properties including the Coulon Project and James Bay Properties located in Québec as well as the Guerrero Properties located in Mexico. Osisko Development will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODV" on December 2, 2020.

Table 1: Cariboo Gold Project 2020 Length Weighted Drill Hole Gold Composites

HOLE ID FROM (M) TO (M) LENGTH (M) AU (G/T) CM-20-037 87.25 87.75 0.50 3.96 154.20 154.70 0.50 54.10 189.50 190.00 0.50 36.00 CM-20-038 142.25 143.05 0.80 3.99 148.55 150.50 1.95 14.68 INCLUDING 149.10 150.50 1.40 19.60 177.00 178.50 1.50 6.67 224.75 225.25 0.50 20.10 CM-20-039 101.30 101.80 0.50 5.28 152.05 152.85 0.80 3.54 CM-20-040 204.75 205.25 0.50 14.20 247.50 248.00 0.50 5.65 252.25 253.20 0.95 4.09 269.00 269.50 0.50 3.55 309.40 310.50 1.10 7.00 333.00 333.75 0.75 5.80 343.15 347.50 4.35 3.70 INCLUDING 343.75 344.70 0.95 13.35 CM-20-041 144.75 145.25 0.50 10.30 147.60 152.35 4.75 9.97 INCLUDING 147.60 148.10 0.50 44.10 AND 149.70 150.30 0.60 33.70 307.50 308.20 0.70 64.80 316.95 320.80 3.85 9.41 INCLUDING 317.45 317.95 0.50 18.50 AND 317.95 318.45 0.50 32.60 340.00 342.80 2.80 2.35 INCLUDING 340.00 340.50 0.50 6.70 AND 342.30 342.80 0.50 5.12 354.05 357.45 3.40 4.47 INCLUDING 356.10 356.95 0.85 12.40 437.35 439.25 1.90 7.01 INCLUDING 437.35 438.00 0.65 12.40 460.80 461.30 0.50 4.67 471.90 474.00 2.10 3.44 471.90 472.40 0.50 13.75 482.00 484.05 2.05 7.10 INCLUDING 482.00 482.50 0.50 20.10 CM-20-042 176.90 177.40 0.50 5.90 205.40 209.20 3.80 3.44 228.30 234.15 5.85 4.01 INCLUDING 228.30 228.80 0.50 7.85 AND 229.30 229.80 0.50 13.25 AND 232.35 233.00 0.65 12.05 AND 233.65 234.15 0.50 8.41 261.30 263.15 1.85 6.13 INCLUDING 262.40 263.15 0.75 13.50 266.50 267.30 0.80 12.10 274.85 275.50 0.65 21.20 281.60 283.60 2.00 3.79 INCLUDING 283.10 283.60 0.50 12.90 286.50 290.95 4.45 3.70 INCLUDING 287.50 288.00 0.50 17.45 CM-20-043 NO SIGNIFICANT ASSAYS CM-20-044 86.70 87.20 0.50 3.49 317.50 318.30 0.80 3.83 319.80 320.30 0.50 3.01 329.25 333.00 3.75 6.69 INCLUDING 330.35 331.15 0.80 11.10 AND 332.10 333.00 0.90 10.05 CM-20-045 74.50 76.00 1.50 38.50 199.30 199.80 0.50 26.80 265.65 273.00 7.35 4.68 INCLUDING 269.10 269.65 0.55 41.30 CM-20-046 51.80 52.30 0.50 11.05 71.50 74.30 2.80 16.57 INCLUDING 71.50 72.70 1.20 12.75 AND 73.80 74.30 0.50 62.20 84.00 84.80 0.80 4.14 144.60 145.25 0.65 4.84 158.00 159.00 1.00 11.30 168.50 169.30 0.80 3.35 178.50 190.60 12.10 9.33 INCLUDING 178.50 179.00 0.50 50.30 AND 183.50 185.00 1.50 11.65 AND 187.25 187.75 0.50 62.60 AND 188.50 189.10 0.60 62.90 193.50 194.50 1.00 3.00 205.20 205.70 0.50 58.10 226.00 227.00 1.00 4.51 241.75 243.25 1.50 5.79 INCLUDING 242.25 242.75 0.50 11.65 246.75 247.25 0.50 3.01 249.10 250.70 1.60 3.93 252.85 253.35 0.50 4.49 CM-20-047 151.80 152.50 0.70 34.60 211.60 212.10 0.50 5.73 242.00 243.00 1.00 3.08 252.80 260.20 7.40 7.44 INCLUDING 253.40 254.00 0.60 38.30 AND 259.10 260.20 1.10 16.50 262.60 265.45 2.85 3.91 273.00 274.30 1.30 6.98 CM-20-048 74.50 76.00 1.50 3.85 84.00 85.50 1.50 11.53 156.47 157.22 0.75 5.43 192.20 194.60 2.40 10.81 INCLUDING 192.20 193.10 0.90 23.20 AND 194.00 194.60 0.60 7.13 206.80 208.00 1.20 6.61 215.60 216.90 1.30 31.34 INCLUDING 216.20 216.90 0.70 52.40 228.50 229.00 0.50 23.90 241.00 251.80 10.80 6.77 INCLUDING 249.45 250.50 1.05 33.70 AND 250.50 251.80 1.30 22.90 CM-20-049 101.50 102.15 0.65 18.60 104.95 106.45 1.50 4.17 120.10 120.60 0.50 12.35 296.00 299.30 3.30 3.72 INCLUDING 296.00 296.60 0.60 8.32 AND 298.00 298.70 0.70 7.02 355.60 364.00 8.40 5.98 INCLUDING 357.40 358.15 0.75 18.40 CM-20-050 32.70 33.20 0.50 7.10 91.50 95.10 3.60 4.83 INCLUDING 93.60 95.10 1.50 9.98 203.65 204.50 0.85 32.80 317.00 321.65 4.65 8.93 INCLUDING 317.00 318.50 1.50 9.96 AND 318.50 319.55 1.05 15.35 331.40 332.35 0.95 12.75 368.50 369.95 1.45 4.48 CM-20-051 127.50 128.00 0.50 3.68 130.50 132.00 1.50 4.76 193.00 193.50 0.50 10.15 250.70 251.20 0.50 167.00 256.90 273.20 16.30 4.95 INCLUDING 258.15 258.70 0.55 16.50 AND 262.40 263.40 1.00 12.55 AND 269.00 270.15 1.15 9.20 AND 272.50 273.20 0.70 41.80 342.50 343.20 0.70 5.80 344.20 345.00 0.80 3.24 CM-20-052 70.00 70.83 0.83 21.00 161.70 162.25 0.55 10.80 170.80 171.30 0.50 32.30 178.50 180.00 1.50 3.73 218.10 220.15 2.05 30.68 225.95 229.10 3.15 3.26 226.70 227.20 0.50 11.60 314.60 317.40 2.80 9.85 INCLUDING 315.30 316.10 0.80 14.00 CM-20-053 275.55 277.70 2.15 17.52 INCLUDING 275.55 276.10 0.55 44.50 AND 277.20 277.70 0.50 19.10 286.60 287.55 0.95 15.95 307.50 308.40 0.90 33.20 311.85 315.10 3.25 8.56 INCLUDING 312.80 313.80 1.00 13.90 AND 313.80 314.60 0.80 11.40 330.00 330.90 0.90 17.20 CM-20-054 22.50 24.00 1.50 17.55 43.50 45.50 2.00 3.20 58.75 60.00 1.25 3.73 69.20 69.70 0.50 3.72 156.35 156.85 0.50 40.50 169.80 172.35 2.55 5.94 INCLUDING 169.80 170.85 1.05 12.80 181.25 182.00 0.75 11.70 193.60 194.25 0.65 36.20 222.00 222.50 0.50 14.05 CM-20-055 32.10 33.00 0.90 6.53 CM-20-056 42.40 42.90 0.50 3.96 354.70 355.45 0.75 8.06 402.00 402.50 0.50 3.48 415.50 416.00 0.50 5.06 429.00 429.50 0.50 16.10 493.55 494.65 1.10 43.90 CM-20-057 172.15 173.25 1.10 9.52 209.20 209.70 0.50 12.95 217.20 240.60 23.40 5.98 INCLUDING 217.20 217.70 0.50 14.15 AND 219.80 220.90 1.10 7.31 INCLUDING 225.00 240.60 15.60 7.76 INCLUDING 225.00 226.30 1.30 22.20 AND 227.30 227.85 0.55 22.00 AND 228.60 229.60 1.00 15.45 AND 230.70 231.70 1.00 23.00 AND 239.60 240.60 1.00 21.30 CM-20-058 131.85 132.40 0.55 6.05 217.00 217.60 0.60 27.70 242.80 244.20 1.40 15.90 CM-20-059 43.85 44.35 0.50 11.05 105.10 107.00 1.90 4.82 INCLUDING 105.95 106.45 0.50 6.03 114.55 115.10 0.55 6.68 246.35 249.65 3.30 6.42 INCLUDING 246.35 246.85 0.50 30.70 270.00 279.50 9.50 5.50 INCLUDING 274.00 274.80 0.80 60.90 CM-20-060 HOLE ABANDONED CM-20-061 266.50 269.00 2.50 11.22 INCLUDING 267.85 268.50 0.65 38.10 272.65 274.20 1.55 3.98 INCLUDING 273.65 274.20 0.55 6.61 282.40 288.60 6.20 3.24 INCLUDING 284.70 285.30 0.60 13.85 CM-20-062 44.60 45.35 0.75 12.35 61.00 62.30 1.30 6.65 61.50 62.30 0.80 8.55 306.00 306.50 0.50 29.40 309.25 309.75 0.50 24.10 319.20 322.00 2.80 4.06 353.00 353.50 0.50 37.90 414.00 414.50 0.50 12.55 422.50 427.10 4.60 5.29 INCLUDING 425.20 425.70 0.50 8.08 AND 426.55 427.10 0.55 31.00 452.20 453.70 1.50 3.91 INCLUDING 475.75 476.30 0.55 3.49 CM-20-063 210.20 210.85 0.65 3.90 220.95 221.75 0.80 5.71 249.65 251.05 1.40 17.37 INCLUDING 249.65 250.25 0.60 25.80

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations and Orientations

HOLE ID EASTING NORTHING ELEV DIP AZI DEPTH (M) CM-20-037 595706 5884029 1244 -54 318 321 CM-20-038 595620 5883878 1248 -54 306 249 CM-20-039 595706 5884030 1244 -56 316 300 CM-20-040 595620 5883878 1248 -50 307 363 CM-20-041 595706 5884029 1244 -56 307 492 CM-20-042 595620 5883878 1249 -52 308 405 CM-20-043 595706 5884030 1244 -58 298 78 CM-20-044 595627 5883992 1238 -53 311 360 CM-20-045 595706 5884031 1243 -48 317 389 CM-20-046 595628 5883992 1238 -46 308 282 CM-20-047 595740 5883951 1250 -46 299 390 CM-20-048 595627 5883992 1238 -48 311 297 CM-20-049 595741 5883950 1251 -51 303 384 CM-20-050 595628 5883992 1238 -56 311 411 CM-20-051 595739 5883950 1249 -50 296 369 CM-20-052 595627 5883992 1238 -50 314 362 CM-20-053 595740 5883950 1250 -53 293 393 CM-20-054 595628 5883992 1239 -49 307 229 CM-20-055 595631 5883991 1239 -49 305 139 CM-20-056 595741 5883950 1250 -45 304 528 CM-20-057 595636 5883909 1248 -53 311 252 CM-20-058 595636 5883910 1250 -56 312 270 CM-20-059 595740 5883951 1250 -49 305 360 CM-20-060 595637 5883909 1248 -56 295 60 CM-20-061 595636 5883908 1249 -57 301 318 CM-20-062 595742 5883952 1251 -44 310 501 CM-20-063 595662 5883960 1245 -54 296 264



