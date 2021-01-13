Lightbridge CEO Seth Grae to Participate at the 2021 Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum
RESTON, Va., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that Seth Grae, President & Chief Executive
Officer of Lightbridge Corporation, will participate in a panel discussion on Nuclear Beyond Power: Hydrogen, Heat, and Desalination at the prestigious 2021 Atlantic Council Global Energy
Forum on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Abu Dhabi time (1 a.m. ET). The Forum will be livestreamed on the Atlantic Council’s YouTube page, at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw0y9zO1RXI6uEzoKbbnxTQ
The Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum is the premiere international gathering of government, industry, and thought leaders to set the energy agenda for the year. Now in its fifth year, the Forum, which has previously been held in person in Abu Dhabi, has emerged as the go-to energy conference to discuss the geopolitical and market issues confronting the energy industry in the coming year, develop new partnerships, and demonstrate thought leadership on global energy trends. The 2021 Forum will have a special focus on the post-pandemic energy system, emerging net-zero carbon goals, the role of the Middle East in the energy transition, and US energy and foreign policy priorities in the Biden administration.
To learn more about the 2021 Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum and to register, please visit https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/programs/global-energy-center/global-e ...
About Lightbridge Corporation
Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is an advanced nuclear fuel technology development company based in Reston, Virginia, United States. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors, which significantly enhances the economics, safety, and proliferation resistance of nuclear power. Lightbridge invented, patented, and has independently validated its technology, with goals of preventing climate change and enhancing national security. The Company has assembled a world-class development team. Four large electric utilities that generate about half of America’s nuclear power advise Lightbridge on fuel development and deployment. The Company plans to operate under a licensing and royalty model and based on the increased power generated by Lightbridge-designed fuel, expects to offer high ROI for operators of existing and new reactors. For more information please visit: www.ltbridge.com.
0 Kommentare