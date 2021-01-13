Global customer consensus on Saphyr’s capability to identify actionable variants in hematological malignancies detected by several cytogenomic methods combined



Saphyr identifies additional variants missed by traditional methods that have prognostic and therapeutic value, with a faster turn-around time and lower cost



KU Leuven Hospitals, Belgium, is implementing a Saphyr-based assay they developed for routine diagnostic use in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemias in their clinic, replacing or reducing significantly the number of traditional cytogenomic tests



SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced that day two of its five-day Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium featured eight Saphyr users presenting their results and experiences using the Saphyr system for optical genome mapping (OGM) to analyze the genomes of patients with heme malignancies. The presentations by scientists and clinicians from leading hospitals and medical research institutions in Europe, the US and China discussed results on a variety of blood cancers, including Myelodysplastic Syndromes and a number of acute and chronic leukemias, and all 8 studies showed that Saphyr-based analyses of hematological malignancies can identify actionable variants detected by several cytogenomic methods combined, find additional important variants missed by traditional methods with prognostic and therapeutic value, and can do so with a shorter turn-around time and at a lower cost.

Dr. Tuomo Mantere, University of Oulu, Finland and Radboud University Medical Center, the Netherlands presented an update on published work evaluating OGM for the analysis of 52 patient samples with a variety of forms of leukemia. Saphyr showed 100% concordance with previous findings from the 3 standard cytogenetic methods of karyotyping, fluorescent in-situ hybridization (FISH) and chromosomal microarray (CMA) combined for simple cases. In complex cases it finds more complexity than standard methods could, and more closely represents the actual structure of the cancer genome than current methods.

Dr. Blanca Espinet and Dr. Anna Puiggros, Hospital del Mar in Barcelona, Spain presented their study on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), comparing Saphyr results on 10 non-complex and 12 complex CLL samples against Cytoscan HD and karyotype. Early conclusions for the study show that Saphyr detected most of the previously known abnormalities but provided additional structural information and detected many additional genomic abnormalities, making it a valuable tool to assess genomic complexity.