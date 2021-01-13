 

Day Two of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium Saphyr Outperforms Standard Cytogenetics in Heme Malignancies, is Less Expensive, Provides Actionable Information Faster, in Single Assay

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 14:00  |  46   |   |   

  1. Global customer consensus on Saphyr’s capability to identify actionable variants in hematological malignancies detected by several cytogenomic methods combined
  2. Saphyr identifies additional variants missed by traditional methods that have prognostic and therapeutic value, with a faster turn-around time and lower cost

  3. KU Leuven Hospitals, Belgium, is implementing a Saphyr-based assay they developed for routine diagnostic use in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemias in their clinic, replacing or reducing significantly the number of traditional cytogenomic tests

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced that day two of its five-day Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium featured eight Saphyr users presenting their results and experiences using the Saphyr system for optical genome mapping (OGM) to analyze the genomes of patients with heme malignancies. The presentations by scientists and clinicians from leading hospitals and medical research institutions in Europe, the US and China discussed results on a variety of blood cancers, including Myelodysplastic Syndromes and a number of acute and chronic leukemias, and all 8 studies showed that Saphyr-based analyses of hematological malignancies can identify actionable variants detected by several cytogenomic methods combined, find additional important variants missed by traditional methods with prognostic and therapeutic value, and can do so with a shorter turn-around time and at a lower cost.

Dr. Tuomo Mantere, University of Oulu, Finland and Radboud University Medical Center, the Netherlands presented an update on published work evaluating OGM for the analysis of 52 patient samples with a variety of forms of leukemia. Saphyr showed 100% concordance with previous findings from the 3 standard cytogenetic methods of karyotyping, fluorescent in-situ hybridization (FISH) and chromosomal microarray (CMA) combined for simple cases. In complex cases it finds more complexity than standard methods could, and more closely represents the actual structure of the cancer genome than current methods.

Dr. Blanca Espinet and Dr. Anna Puiggros, Hospital del Mar in Barcelona, Spain presented their study on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), comparing Saphyr results on 10 non-complex and 12 complex CLL samples against Cytoscan HD and karyotype. Early conclusions for the study show that Saphyr detected most of the previously known abnormalities but provided additional structural information and detected many additional genomic abnormalities, making it a valuable tool to assess genomic complexity. 

Seite 1 von 5


Bionano Genomics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Day Two of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium Saphyr Outperforms Standard Cytogenetics in Heme Malignancies, is Less Expensive, Provides Actionable Information Faster, in Single Assay Global customer consensus on Saphyr’s capability to identify actionable variants in hematological malignancies detected by several cytogenomic methods combinedSaphyr identifies additional variants missed by traditional methods that have prognostic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
SANOFI unveils EUROAPI as the name of the new industry leading European API* company and appoints ...
Overstock Announces Canadian Broker-Dealer Echelon Can Now Trade Digital Preferred Shares, OSTKO
Ørsted exceeds guidance and expects EBITDA of DKK 18 billion for 2020 – EBITDA guidance for 2021 ...
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Gen III Provides Corporate Funding Update
AMD President and CEO Lisa Su Showcases a Digital-First World at Consumer Technology ...
NVIDIA Introduces GeForce RTX 3060, Next Generation of the World’s Most Popular GPU
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $101.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $101.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
12.01.21
Day One of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Customer Progress in Applications Development in Prenatal Testing, Validation Against Traditional Cytogenetics and Resolution for Undiagnosed Patients
11.01.21
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in Pathogenesis and Outcomes in Severely Ill COVID-19 Patients Using Bionano’s Saphyr System
11.01.21
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest Event Yet to Showcase Saphyr’s Utility in Genome Analysis for Genetic Disease and Cancer
08.01.21
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $88.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
07.01.21
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
04.01.21
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of Professor Temple Grandin, Who Has Brought Awareness to Autism Spectrum Disorder Through Her Activism
30.12.20
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
28.12.20
Bionano Customer Praxis Genomics Accredited by College of American Pathologists, Completing First LDT in US for Constitutional Genetic Disorders that Uses Whole Genome Analysis with Saphyr as Alternative to Chromosomal Microarray and Karyotyping
23.12.20
Publication Reveals in Side-by-Side Comparison that Method Using PacBio Sequencing Detects Only 72% of the Large Structural Variants Detected by Optical Genome Mapping with Saphyr

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.01.21
236
Bionano Genomics: Novogene adaptiert das Saphyr System von Bionano Genomics u. erweitert sein Dienst