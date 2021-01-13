 

Better Choice Appoints Specialty Pet Food Brands Expert, Donald Young, as Executive Vice President of Sales

Highly Successful Industry Veteran with Track Record of Success was Formerly at The Nutro Company and Merrick Pet Care, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (OTCQX: BTTR) (“Better Choice”) (the “Company”), an animal health and wellness company, today announced the appointment of Donald Young as the Company’s new Executive Vice President of Sales, effective January 1, 2021.

Donald Young joins The Better Choice Company with more than 29 years of experience leading the sales organizations of several prominent pet specialty pet food brands including The Nutro Company (Natural Choice, MAX, and Greenies Brands) and Merrick Pet Care, Inc. (Merrick, Backcountry, Purrfect Bistro and Fresh Kisses Brands).

Following his success at The Nutro Company, Mr. Young led the turnaround and expansion of Merrick Pet Care’s Pet Specialty business from 2010 – 2020, where he was directly responsible for growing the company from a niche brand to the #3 natural player in the pet specialty retail channel. Merrick Pet Care more than quadrupled its sales during this period, surpassing $500m in the process and ultimately leading to the sale of Merrick Pet Care to the Nestle Purina Company. Donald has also been recognized by his peers in the Pet Industry for his track record of success, winning numerous sales awards throughout his career including recognition as one of Pet Age Magazine’s 2019 ICON Winners.

Scott Lerner, CEO of The Better Choice Company stated, “We are incredibly excited for Donald to join our team. We are looking forward to having him build upon his past successes to help drive the growth and expansion of Better Choice’s brands in the Pet Specialty channel.”

Donald Young stated, “I have been incredibly impressed by the caliber of the team Better Choice has assembled and am excited to hit the ground running and build on the momentum already created. I am committed to building a world-class sales team that is empowered to do what is right for our retail partners so we can all succeed together. Whether that be investments in education and services or simply delivering the best possible product for pet parents.”

Michael Young, Chairman of the Better Choice Company, added, “Attracting talent like Donald Young speaks to the quality of the platform Better Choice has built and continues to build. We continue to add world-class industry experts, as we execute on our goal to build the most dynamic team in the animal health and wellness industry. With the recent additions to our team as well as recent announcements to the changes in our capital structure, Better Choice is extremely well positioned to capitalize on the major macro-economic trends in the industry. Donald will be centrally located in Nashville, TN where we just announced a re-positioning of our fulfillment and distribution centers.”

