NMI Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 16, 2021

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), today announced that it will report results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 after the market close on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.



The company will hold a conference call and live webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available on the company's website at https://ir.nationalmi.com/events-and-presentations. The call can be accessed by dialing (888) 734-0328 in the U.S. or (914) 495-8578 internationally using Conference ID: 1798854, or by referencing NMI Holdings, Inc.